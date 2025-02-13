Meta Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) board of directors today declared the company’s first quarter cash dividend, which represents a 5% increase compared to the prior dividend. The increase results in a dividend of $0.525 per share of the company’s outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, which is payable on March 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2025.

Meta is building the future of human connection and the technology that makes it possible. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

