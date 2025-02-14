Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market to grow by USD 2.9 Billion from 2025 to 2029, Driven by electronics uptake in vehicles, Report on AI driving transformation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with the AI impact on market trends – The automotive touch screen control systems market and it is set to grow by USD 2.9 billion from 2025 to 2029. However, the growth momentum will progressing at a CAGR of almost 5.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The automotive touch screen control systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, Dawar Technologies, Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kyocera Corp., Lascar electronics Ltd., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG, Methode Electronics Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Orient Display USA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STAFL Systems LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TouchNetix Ltd., and US Micro Products Inc. Are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings – Request a sample report

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market 2025-2029: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive touch screen control systems market report covers the following areas:

The automotive touch screen control systems market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing uptake of electronics in automobiles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Slowdown in automobile sales worldwide will hamper the market growth

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market 2025-2029: Drivers & Challenges

The Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced in-car technologies. Drivers seek augmented reality displays, advanced graphics, and in-car payment systems. Eco-friendly materials and biometric identification are also key trends. Commercial vehicles and fleet management benefit from cockpit touch screens for improved user-friendly interaction interfaces, enhancing the driving experience and vehicle comfort. Product development teams, including engineers and designers, employ design thinking approaches, UX research, and resistive touch panels to create user-friendly touch screen systems for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. The global automotive fleet is transitioning towards cabin premiumness, incorporating touch identification, gesture control, and passenger touch screens in cars, motorization, safety features, connectivity systems, hybrid powertrains, electrification, and large-screen display systems. Electronics play a crucial role in these developments, with digital displays becoming an essential part of the automotive experience.

The Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for modern vehicles with advanced infotainment systems. Two main touch screen technologies, resistive and capacitive, face challenges in this market. Resistive screens, common in smaller displays below 9 inches, struggle with poor response times and low resolution. Capacitive screens, used in larger displays above 15 inches, face challenges with haptic feedback and high cost. Chassis modules, safety products, external lighting, brakes, steering parts, plastic parts, ADAS, vehicle electronics, infotainment solutions, tires, technical elastomers, and connectivity trends are integral to the automotive industry. Automakers focus on advanced automotive technologies, including driver assistance systems and touch screen displays, to meet consumer demands. Connectivity features, such as smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth, and voice recognition, are essential for both high-end and mid-range vehicles. Entry-level cars also offer touch screen displays for basic navigation, entertainment, climate control, and connectivity. However, challenges include vehicle weight reduction, environmental concerns, driver distraction, and safety concerns. Market players must innovate to address these challenges, offering high-resolution displays, advanced driver assistance systems, and lightweight touch screen control systems. The future of the Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market lies in the integration of touch screen technology with vehicle interior design and the development of advanced connectivity solutions.

Segment Overview

This automotive touch screen control systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application

Resistive



Capacitive

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

1.1 Resistive- The Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of resistive touch screens in vehicle infotainment systems. A resistive touch screen consists of two conducting layers separated by a small air gap. When a user touches the screen with a finger or a pen, the layers come into contact, causing a voltage shift. This voltage change is detected by the RTP controller, which determines the touch position. The high accuracy of resistive touch screens makes them preferred over capacitive ones in automotive applications. The precise point where the two layers meet is registered and recognized as a touch command, ensuring reliable operation. This feature is crucial in automotive touch screens, as it allows for accurate control of various vehicle functions, thereby driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market 2025-2029: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2025-2029

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive touch screen control systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive touch screen control systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive touch screen control systems market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive touch screen control systems market vendors

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 2943.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Canada, France, India, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, Dawar Technologies, Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kyocera Corp., Lascar electronics Ltd., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG, Methode Electronics Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Orient Display USA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STAFL Systems LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TouchNetix Ltd., and US Micro Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

