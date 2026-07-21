MeltFlex AI Launches Interior Design App That Turns One Room Photo Into A Furnished Design

Slovak software company MeltFlex s.r.o. has launched MeltFlex AI, a browser-based interior design application that converts a single photo of a room into a photorealistic furnished design in about 20 seconds and links each item shown to real, priced furniture.

MeltFlex s.r.o., a software company headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia, has launched MeltFlex AI, an interior design application that rebuilds a single photograph of a room into a photo-realistic, furnished design in approximately 20 seconds. The application runs in a web browser without installation and is available worldwide.

The application works from an existing photograph rather than a blank canvas. A user uploads an image of a room, empty or furnished, selects the room type and a design style, and receives the same space redesigned, with the existing windows, proportions and ceiling height retained. Each piece of furniture in the resulting image is matched to a purchasable product listing with an attached price, so the output functions as a preliminary shopping reference rather than a mood board.

Before: an empty room, uploaded as a single photo.

After: the same room, restyled and furnished from that photo.

MeltFlex developed the product for households, renters, interior designers and real estate professionals who need to preview a space before committing to purchases. According to the company, professional room planning and physical home staging are commonly quoted in ranges that place them out of reach for many households; MeltFlex AI is positioned as a visualization step that can be completed before those decisions are made. The company notes that a digital design can also be prepared before a property listing goes live, without furniture rental, delivery or monthly fees.

Furniture in each design is matched to real product listings with prices, not generic objects.

“People rarely overspend on furniture because they lack taste. They overspend because they cannot picture the room before they commit,” said Matúš Koleják, co-founder of MeltFlex. “Seeing a space accurately, before anything is ordered, is usually where the money is saved or lost.”

MeltFlex states the approach has defined limits. Output quality depends on the input photograph, and a dim or cluttered image produces a weaker result than a clean, well-lit, straight-on shot. The result is a starting point for a design direction rather than a measured floor plan, and furniture shown may be a close match rather than the exact item. The company advises that a generated design should not be treated as construction-ready.

MeltFlex AI is free to start with a limited number of designs. Paid plans are offered at approximately USD 29 per month at the standard tier and approximately USD 59 per month at the professional tier, with pricing that varies by region. Further product information is available at https://www.meltflexai.com.

About MeltFlex

MeltFlex s.r.o. is a software company based in Bratislava, Slovakia, building AI interior design tools that allow users to picture a furnished, restyled version of a real room from a single photo. Its main product, MeltFlex AI, pairs every design it generates with real, purchasable furniture, and is used by homeowners, renters, interior designers and real estate professionals internationally. The company aims to make accurate, affordable interior visualization available beyond those able to hire a designer.

Media Contact

Company: MeltFlex s.r.o.

Website: https://www.meltflexai.com

Email: info@meltflexai.com

Disclaimer: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding product capabilities and market conditions that are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ. Cost figures referenced are illustrative estimates based on publicly reported industry pricing and vary by market, property and project. MeltFlex AI is an interior design visualization tool and does not provide financial, investment, real estate or legal advice.

SOURCE: MeltFlex

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