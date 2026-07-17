Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, announces that it has been notified that Oliver Friesen has acquired 20,000 ordinary shares in the Company, and Michael Schlumpberger and Jason Starzecki have acquired 500 and 1,100 ADS’s respectively in the Company. Each ADS represents 5 ordinary shares of 1 pence in Guardian Metal Resources plc.

The resultant Directors interests in the ordinary shares are set out below:

Director Shareholding prior to purchase Number of shares acquired Cost of shares acquired Shareholding following purchase % of issued share capital Certain options(1) Shareholding following purchase and exercise of certain options(1) % of issued share capital following exercise of certain options(1) Oliver Friesen 1,080,657 20,000 £29,749.50 1,100,657 0.565% 3,099,177 4,199,834 2.122% Michael Schlumpberger – 2,500 $5,005 2,500 0.001% 200,000 202,500 0.103% Jason Thomas Starzecki 145,156 5,500 $10,494 150,656 0.077% 750,000 900,656 0.461%

(1) Shares that a person has the right to acquire within 60 days of this announcement.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O’Driscoll Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 Berenberg Joint Broker and Financial Adviser Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Tamesis Partners LLP Joint Broker Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868 Tavistock Financial PR in the UK Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 / +44 (0) 7788 554035 guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk Edelman Smithfield Financial PR in the US guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America’s defense metal independence. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America’s largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the United States.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defense, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defense metal.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. Oliver Friesen 2. Michael Schlumpberger 3. Jason Thomas Starzecki 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Chief Executive Officer 2. Non-executive Director 3. Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Guardian Metal Resources plc b) LEI 213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each ADS’s – each ADS represents 5 ordinary shares of 1 pence in Guardian Metal Resources plc. ADS’s ISIN: US4013821065 Identification code ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 148p 2. $10.01 per ADS 3. $9.54 per ADS 1. 20,000 ordinary shares 2. 5,500 ordinary shares (1,100 ADS’s) 3. 2,500 ordinary shares (500 ADS’s) d) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume See above – Price e) Date of the transaction 17 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction 1. AIM 2. NYSE 3. NYSE

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SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC

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