MelroseINC Unveils AWS Cloud Storage Performance Results for Video Editing Workflows

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MelroseINC, a Los Angeles-based leader in media technology solutions, announced the results of a groundbreaking cloud storage proof of concept (POC) designed to test real-world performance of cloud systems in high-demand TV and film post-production workflows. The initiative, driven by the company’s MelrosePMC and MelroseTEC divisions, explored advanced cloud storage configurations within a DaVinci Resolve color correction, editing, and finishing environment.

Unlike traditional tests conducted by vendors or end users, this proof of concept was independently conducted by the MelroseTEC team along with a group of software engineers with deep expertise in deploying AWS environments for industry clients globally. This team—cloud-native integrators with limited reliance on hardware—represent the future of infrastructure design in media technology.

The Bottom Line:

For post-production tasks like rendering and encoding, Avid NEXIS Cloud Storage in AWS delivers best-in-class performance and automation when measured against two leading competitors — cutting job time by anywhere between 40 seconds to 15 minutes.

The Proof of Concept evaluated three key systems:

Avid NEXIS Cloud Storage in AWS – A high-performance, hybrid architecture utilizing fast EBS storage Competitor #1 – Direct access to S3-compatible cloud object storage Competitor #2 – A file streaming solution using smart cache and S3 storage

Key Finding:

Rendering and Proxy File Creation:

Avid NEXIS Cloud Storage in AWS emerged as the top performer, completing proxy generation 47% faster than Competitor #1 and 28% faster than Competitor #2

MelroseINC’s proof of concept signals a major industry shift.

“We’re delivering total workflow solutions,” said Zeke Margolis, VP of Cloud Solutions at MelrosePMC. “From traditional on-premise setups to flexible, hybrid architectures with workflows that blend on-premise systems, private media centers, and public cloud platforms, we’re enabling companies to move beyond their existing hardware into PMC environments to stay agile, cost-effective, and competitive in a rapidly evolving media landscape.”

Working with Avid NEXIS Cloud Storage in AWS is quickly becoming an integral part of a production ecosystem that supports fast rendering, collaborative editing, and global remote access.

“As the industry pivots to flexible hybrid and cloud-native workflows, the ‘Avid NEXIS Cloud Storage in AWS’ test underscores how essential it is to match infrastructure to evolving creative demands,” said Richard Duke, Chief Cloud Solutions Architect at Avid. “Working with partners like MelroseINC allows us to substantiate these solutions in real time and continue pioneering what’s possible for modern post-production teams.”

With this proof of concept, MelroseINC—through its PMC and TEC teams—reinforces its leadership in building advanced, scalable, and hybrid infrastructure to provide clients with a flexible roadmap to build their own production ecosystems—whether hybrid, fully remote, or cloud-native.

