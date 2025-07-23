ESSE Care Welcomes Dr. Leigh Rosen, MD: Expanding Access to Reproductive Health in Manhattan and Greenwich
Dr. Leigh Rosen Brings Advanced Surgical Skills and Compassionate Care to Meet Patients Wherever They Are in Their Reproductive Journey
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / ESSE Care and Wellness, a leading boutique surgical endometriosis and reproductive health practice, announces the addition of Dr. Leigh Rosen, a board-certified OB/GYN and fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, to its Manhattan and Greenwich, Conn. locations. This strategic expansion enhances ESSE’s comprehensive reproductive health services and strengthens its commitment to integrative, patient-centered care.
With advanced training from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and prior experience at RMA of New York, Dr. Leigh Rosen brings expertise in complex reproductive gynecologic surgery. Her thoughtful, individualized approach reflects ESSE’s mission to meet each patient exactly where they are-whether navigating fertility, complex gynecology, chronic gynecologic conditions, or seeking advanced surgical solutions.
Key clinical specialties include, but are not limited to:
-
Laparoscopic and hysteroscopic fibroid and polyp removal
-
Septum resection and Asherman’s syndrome treatment
-
Advanced ovarian cyst removal and fallopian tube surgery
-
Fertility-focused surgical interventions
“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Rosen to our team,” said Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, founder and CEO of ESSE Care. “Her exceptional surgical skills, combined with her compassionate approach and fertility-focused gynecologic expertise, align perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, integrative reproductive healthcare.”
Supporting Patients with Expanded Reproductive Care in New York and Connecticut
Dr. Rosen’s arrival addresses the growing demand for highly specialized, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery within reproductive medicine. With dual practice locations in Manhattan and Greenwich, she expands access to expert, fertility-focused surgical care for patients across the region.
Her integration into the ESSE team reinforces the practice’s commitment to treating the whole person-not just the condition. By combining advanced surgical expertise with integrative therapies such as pelvic floor physical therapy, acupuncture, and functional nutrition, ESSE empowers each patient with a deeply personalized care experience that supports every step of their reproductive health journey-no matter where they begin.
About ESSE Care and Wellness
Founded by Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG, ESSE Care is a boutique surgical and reproductive health practice with locations in Greenwich, Connecticut and Manhattan, New York, and Los Angeles, California. ESSE Care has earned international recognition for advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery for endometriosis, fibroids, and fertility-related conditions, combining expert medical care with personalized, whole-body support. ESSE Care is committed to providing compassionate care in a healing environment. For more information, visit www.esse.care.
