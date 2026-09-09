Meet Oregon’s Next Generation of Tech Talent: Rentec Direct Awards 2026 Tech Mastery Scholarships

Three students represent the future of Oregon’s technology workforce as statewide demand for tech talent continues to grow

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Three exceptional Oregon students have been awarded Tech Mastery Scholarships from Rentec Direct as they pursue technology degrees and prepare for careers in high-demand fields. The 2026 recipients represent the next generation of technology leaders and the latest class of students supported through Rentec Direct’s decade-long investment in developing Oregon’s future tech workforce.

Since the program’s launch in 2016, Rentec Direct has awarded over $15,000 in scholarships to more than 30 students pursuing degrees in computer science, software development, and related technology fields. Past recipients have attended institutions including Oregon Institute of Technology, Oregon State University and Portland State University and have gone on to build careers at companies including Apple, AT&T, Microsoft, NASA, Netflix and Pfizer.

Meet the 2026 Tech Mastery Scholarship recipients:

Evan Alvarez , a graduate of Ontario High School, has been accepted to Boise State University, where he plans to continue pursuing his passion for technology. A former Student Council President and National Honor Society Vice President, Alvarez also completed dual-credit college courses in cybersecurity and technology. He enjoys using his leadership experience and technical skills to build websites and explore entrepreneurial opportunities, with the goal of pursuing a career focused on building technology that is more efficient, accessible and impactful.

, a graduate of Ontario High School, has been accepted to Boise State University, where he plans to continue pursuing his passion for technology. A former Student Council President and National Honor Society Vice President, Alvarez also completed dual-credit college courses in cybersecurity and technology. He enjoys using his leadership experience and technical skills to build websites and explore entrepreneurial opportunities, with the goal of pursuing a career focused on building technology that is more efficient, accessible and impactful. Roy Jones , a Pendleton resident and valedictorian of his class at Baker Early College, will pursue dual majors in Computer Science and Agricultural Systems Technology at Eastern Oregon University. A former captain of the Pendleton High School robotics team, Jones now serves on a curriculum steering committee for the Oregon Department of Education and works as an engineering intern at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Range. With a family farming legacy spanning centuries, Jones hopes to one day design robotic agricultural systems that will help farmers adapt to a changing environment and support the needs of a growing population.

, a Pendleton resident and valedictorian of his class at Baker Early College, will pursue dual majors in Computer Science and Agricultural Systems Technology at Eastern Oregon University. A former captain of the Pendleton High School robotics team, Jones now serves on a curriculum steering committee for the Oregon Department of Education and works as an engineering intern at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Range. With a family farming legacy spanning centuries, Jones hopes to one day design robotic agricultural systems that will help farmers adapt to a changing environment and support the needs of a growing population. Drishti Singh, a resident of Lake Oswego and graduate of Lakeridge High School, has been accepted to the Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science for Fall 2026. With extensive academic and professional technology experience, including AP courses in computer science and internships in virtual reality development and data analytics, Singh also leads a student task force focused on educating peers about the impacts of artificial intelligence. She hopes to build a career at the intersection of technology and policy, designing cybersecurity solutions to protect users and their data.

One recipient said: “My dream job would be working as an AI security researcher focused on machine learning at an organization like DARPA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft or a federal research lab. I can picture myself working on a team with software engineers, cybersecurity specialists and policymakers to test the limits of AI systems. I don’t want to be only a programmer or a politician—I want a career that allows me to move between both worlds. This scholarship will help ease the financial burden on my single-parent mother, allowing me to focus more fully on my education and the opportunities that will prepare me for a career in AI and cybersecurity.”

Founded and headquartered in Grants Pass, Rentec Direct is a nationally operating software company dedicated to investing in Oregon communities and supporting the next generation of technology talent. With its entire team based in Southern Oregon, the company has maintained a long-standing commitment to local talent and workforce development through initiatives like the Tech Mastery Scholarship.

To learn more, visit RentecDirect.com/Scholarship.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across the small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more five-star reviews than any other property management software. A 10-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2026 American Business Awards® and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Top 100 Small Businesses. www.rentecdirect.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-oregons-next-generation-of-tech-talent-rentec-direct-awards-2026-tech-mastery-scholarships-302873346.html

SOURCE Rentec Direct, LLC