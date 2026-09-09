Lumus Bolsters Global Supply Chain in China with Crystal-Optech Partnership

Leading Chinese precision-optics manufacturer joins Lumus’ global supply chain to manufacture geometric waveguides, supporting growing demand for mass-market consumer AR glasses

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lumus, the pioneering developer of reflective (geometric) waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, today announced a new manufacturing agreement with Zhejiang Crystal-Optech Co., Ltd. (Crystal-Optech or COT), a leading Chinese precision-optics manufacturer. Under the agreement, Crystal-Optech will manufacture Lumus’ geometric waveguides, extending Lumus’ global manufacturing footprint into China and adding to an already robust supply chain to keep pace with growing customer demand.

Crystal-Optech brings extensive experience manufacturing precision optical components at high volume for leading global technology companies, having shipped more than 30 billion serial components to date. Its expertise spans thin-film optics, optical coating, precision manufacturing and optical component assembly, with established production capabilities serving the consumer electronics, automotive optics and AR/VR markets.

“We’re building our manufacturing network around where we see the market going and what our customers will need as their programs move forward,” said Ari Grobman, CEO of Lumus. “Apart from being an investor in our company, Crystal-Optech has years of experience manufacturing sophisticated optical components at significant volumes for some of the world’s leading technology companies, and that track record matters as our own customer base grows. The market is scaling and having partners who know how to deliver at those volumes puts us in a strong position to scale with it.”

“We are truly excited to announce that we have officially signed a manufacturing agreement with Lumus, a global leader in geometric waveguide technology. This milestone marks the beginning of a powerful collaboration – one that combines Lumus’ cutting-edge optical expertise with our world-class manufacturing capabilities and commitment to operational excellence,” said Fenglei Liu, board member and VP of Crystal-Optech. “As a trusted manufacturing partner, we are proud to take on the role of producing advanced geometric waveguides, and we look forward to jointly exploring new market opportunities with Lumus’ visionary team.”

Crystal-Optech joins Quanta Computer and SCHOTT as manufacturers of Lumus’ geometric waveguides. The expanded network gives Lumus additional capacity and geographic diversification as customer programs advance toward commercialization and higher production volumes.

Lumus’ portfolio includes geometric waveguides spanning 20° to over 70° field of view to address most segments of the AR market, from entry-level display systems for everyday smart glasses to wider field-of-view architectures for more immersive AR applications.

“Bringing geometric waveguides to consumer scale requires a manufacturing network capable of producing sophisticated optical components with consistent performance and quality,” concluded Grobman. “By expanding our supply chain now, we’re making sure we have the capacity, geographic reach and manufacturing expertise to support our customers as their programs move into mass production.”

Crystal-Optech will demonstrate Lumus waveguides at CIOE in Shenzhen, China, September 9-11, 2026.

For imagery, click here. For more information on Lumus waveguides, visit here.

About Lumus

Lumus geometric (reflective) waveguides set an industry benchmark for AR image quality. Far brighter than other solutions, Lumus is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoor usage. With up to 10X better luminance efficiency over competing waveguides and supply chain partners like Quanta Computer Inc., SCHOTT, and Crystal-Optech, Lumus is the leading choice for OEMs making AR glasses. Lumus waveguide technology provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Other key advantages: a smaller micro-projector, a large field-of-view, and a distortion-free view of the real world. Remarkably, battery efficiency is up to 10 times greater than any other waveguide on the market, and forward light leakage (forward projection) is inherently negligible.

Lumus’ manufacturing processes, supported by its world-class supply chain partners, including Quanta Computer Inc., SCHOTT, and Crystal-Optech, enable scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of geometric waveguide technology at the core of several AR products, including Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses, Thales’ Scorpion full-color head-mounted display, Augmedics’ X2 system for guiding surgeons, SNKE, the first medical-grade, open-platform AR glasses for Healthcare, Lenovo’s ThinkReality A6 as well as MediThinQ’s ScopeEye® and MetaScope®.

About Crystal-Optech

Crystal-Optech is a premier optical manufacturing company with deep expertise in precision optics and optoelectronic fabrication, providing one-stop professional services from components and modules to complete optical solutions. Since its founding in 2002, the company has grown into a trusted strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading technology brands.

With decades of experience in high-volume precision optical manufacturing, Crystal-Optech has built a proven track record of delivering quality and consistency at scale. The company operates multiple production facilities across China and Vietnam, this extensive manufacturing infrastructure is supported by rigorous quality management systems and lean production methodologies, ensuring that even the most demanding optical components can be produced reliably and cost-effectively in large quantities.

Crystal-Optech has been a long-standing manufacturing partner to Lumus, with collaboration dating back to 2011. Leveraging its deep expertise in coating, cold processing, and automated mass production, Crystal-Optech provides the manufacturing scale, precision, and industrial know-how essential for bringing Lumus’ industry-leading geometric waveguide technology to volume production. Together, Crystal-Optech and Lumus are uniquely positioned to deliver the performance, brightness efficiency, and manufacturing scalability that leading OEMs demand for next-generation AR glasses.

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SOURCE Lumus