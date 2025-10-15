MediaScience Launches MediaPET.ai, the First AI Video Platform to Deliver Ad Impact on Par with Premium National Ads

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MediaScience today launched MediaPET.ai , the first AI-driven platform with demonstrated capacity to deliver advertising impact on par with premium video ads, at a fraction of the cost.

In an independent analysis by the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, the world’s leading marketing science academic research center, premium ads recreated in MediaPET.ai delivered statistically equivalent ad impact to the original campaigns, achieving 98% of their perceived production quality.

Developed by MediaScience, a leader in media and advertising research with more than a decade of experience in creating AI software, MediaPET.ai integrates MediaScience’s research, including deep neurometric data, directly into the creative process.

“It’s not enough to use AI to create ads. We need to create ads that deliver actual impact,” said Dr. Duane Varan, CEO of MediaScience. “MediaPET.ai delivers the proven power of advertising, not just creative experimentation.”

Unlike typical AI tools that simply regenerate outputs from prompts, MediaPET.ai empowers creators with precision control over key creative variables such as character, environment and product consistency, while allowing users to inject reference imagery to ensure continuity across scenes.

Key features include:

Over 100 animation styles and automated custom musical scores

and automated Advanced lip syncing and voice cloning

and High-definition export options and multi-aspect ratio support

and Integrated script generation powered by MediaScience research

powered by Professional-grade timeline and video editing tools

MediaPET.ai combines professional-grade functionality with a user-friendly design, honed through MediaScience’s extensive experience in User Experience (UX) research. The platform supports a range of workflows, from manual creative control to two-click “agentic” ad creation, where AI manages the full production process from start to finish and delivers editable ads.

Designed for small businesses, digital marketing agencies and AI creators, MediaPET.ai democratizes access to high-impact video advertising. Under select subscription plans, users can produce 30-second commercials for under $20, bringing professional-quality, research-validated ads within everyone’s reach.

“MediaPET.ai does for video creation what AI has already done for writing and image generation,” added Dr. Varan. “And it does it with proven impact.”

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.mediapet.ai .

About MediaScience:

MediaScience is the industry leader in media and advertising innovation research, trusted by major networks and platforms including Disney, NBCUniversal, Google and most other national TV networks and social media platforms. The company’s work at the intersection of science and creativity continues to redefine how stories are told, measured, and experienced in the modern media landscape.

About MediaPET

MediaPET.ai was developed by MediaScience as a tool to help with concept testing for ads – which is an area that has long suffered because existing methods (e.g., animatics) are poor predictors of ad success. MediaScience has a software division with strong experience (over ten years) of building AI solutions. Once MediaPET.ai was created and validated, it was clear that it had a larger market – particularly for small business, independent digital marketing agencies and AI content creators – and decided to spin it out as a new company.

Media Contact:

Grace Connor / Derek Caswell

402708@email4pr.com

818.800.2351

www.Mediascience.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediascience-launches-mediapetai-the-first-ai-video-platform-to-deliver-ad-impact-on-par-with-premium-national-ads-302584326.html

SOURCE MediaScience