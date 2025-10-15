CAMP and BBC Studios Grow Partnership with New Immersive Experience, Bluey’s Backyard x CAMP, Opening in Minneapolis and Miami This Holiday Season

Following the record-breaking success of Bluey x CAMP Bluey’s House experience —CAMP Unveils All-New Immersive Playdate Experience and Unwraps a Fresh Holiday Look for Bluey’s House in Boston, Houston, Philadelphia and New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since launching in the U.S., the Bluey x CAMP immersive experience Bluey’s House has captured the hearts of families nationwide. The immersive adventure is now open in New York, Houston, Boston and Philadelphia, following successful runs in Chicago and Los Angeles.

What began as a single experience has grown into something that continues to captivate families nationwide.

Building on this momentum, CAMP and BBC Studios today announced an all-new immersive playdate experience, Bluey x CAMP:Bluey’s Backyard, the ultimate family playdate that brings even more of Bluey’s beloved games to life in an all-new way.

Bluey x CAMP: Bluey’s Backyard will open this year at two new CAMP locations: Minneapolis’s Southdale Center on November 22 and Miami’s Aventura Mall on December 12 ahead of the holidays. Timed entry tickets for Bluey x CAMP: Bluey’s Backyard are available beginning today and can be purchased here.

Behind CAMP’s signature Magic Door, families can visit Bluey’s Backyard, a 4,000-square-foot space inspired by the multi-award-winning show and created in collaboration with BBC Studios and the show’s Emmy® Award-winning producers, Ludo Studio.

Families at Bluey x CAMP: Bluey’s Backyard will:

Play their favorite Bluey games — from Obstacle Course and Rug Island to Pizza Girls and more

Hunt for hidden Leaf Bugs and Long Dogs throughout the Backyard

Get creative with hands-on crafts inspired by the show

Join in a surprise Dance Mode with Bluey herself

Wrap up their visit with a special family photo after about an hour of exploring and play

“What began as a single experience has grown into something that continues to captivate families nationwide,” said Jenica Myszkowski, CEO of CAMP. “Reaching more than half of our stores by year’s end is a major milestone that showcases how we bring world-class IPs to life and how kids’ entertainment can drive premium, scalable, experiential retail nationwide.”

While families in Minneapolis and Miami have the ultimate family playdate in Bluey’s Backyard, fans in Boston, Houston, New York and Philadelphia will enjoy a holiday transformation at Bluey x CAMP: Bluey’s House Christmas when it gets a holiday makeover. Families will soon immerse themselves into a world of holiday fun with brand new seasonal games and activities with yuletide surprises at every turn like:

Search for clues in a holiday scavenger hunt

Craft Bluey-themed Christmas ornaments

Cozy up for a storytime (interrupted by Unicorse)

Play a scavenger hunt inspired by the “Verandah Santa” episode!

To top it all off, you’ll end your visit with a special meet-and-greet with Bluey and Bingo! Bluey x CAMP: Bluey’s House Christmas is the perfect way to celebrate the season. Tickets are also available today for this holiday pop-up experience and can be purchased here .

“We’re happy to team up with CAMP again to bring even more fun to Bluey fans nationwide,” said Stephen Davies, SVP Global Licensing at BBC Studios. “Bluey x CAMP: Bluey’s Backyard is a joyful new touring playdate, and Bluey’s House continues to win hearts everywhere. This holiday season, families in Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York can step into Bluey’s House with festive new ways to play, connect, and celebrate together.”

Across all Bluey x CAMP locations families can shop their favorite exclusive co-branded Bluey collection of toys and merchandise. Giftable favorites from the collection include the Bluey x CAMP Heeler Family Car Doodler, perfect for family vacations; Bluey Ring Tower stackable wooden toy; and Bluey and Bingo Ears Headbands that will transform little ones into their favorite Heeler.

Like all CAMP experiences, Bluey x CAMP: Bluey’s Backyard and Bluey x CAMP: Bluey’s House Christmas experience will be available for a limited time. For more information, visit camp.com and follow @campstores and hashtag #BlueyxCAMP.

About CAMP:

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that brings families together through immersive adventures and experiences that inspire play. Since 2018, CAMP (The Store with The Magic Door) has delighted kids and grown-ups alike with viral toys, unforgettable events, and award-winning immersive adventures based on beloved franchises like Bluey, Gabby’s Dollhouse, PAW Patrol, Encanto, Trolls, and more. With prestigious accolades like Themed Entertainment Association’s Thea Award and The Toy Book Pulse of Play Award, CAMP is an industry leader in location-based entertainment. CAMP has nine retail locations nationwide—Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at camp.com and follow @campstores.

About Bluey

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. BBC Studios Kids & Family holds the global distribution and merchandise rights.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand, and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr., and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. Ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands – including Doctor Who and Bluey – with the world’s biggest brands, promoters and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

