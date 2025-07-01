MDelite’s iProElite Multi-Modality Platform Brings Scalable, Customizable Care to Aesthetic and Vision Practices

Built by industry veterans, the iProElite system offers multi-modality flexibility, real-world support, and clinical protocols designed to grow with your practice.

The iProElite system isn’t just another device. It’s a scalable platform that adapts to your practice’s unique needs. With multi-modality capabilities and cross-specialty design,iProElite helps providers expand services, improve outcomes, and streamline daily workflow.

Rather than investing in separate devices for every service, iProElite brings powerful technologies in one customizable system. Practices can build around their current goals while staying ready for future expansion.

Available modalities include:

Micro-focused RF: Stimulates collagen and tightens skin with precision

Ultra Short Pulse IPL: Treats redness, inflammation, and pigmentation with minimal discomfort

Diamond E 350: A fractional resurfacing handpiece for improving texture, tone, and scars

Milo: A melanin reader that adjusts treatment settings for added safety and precision

Additional modalities are already in development, making iProElite a long-term investment that grows with your practice.

To see how the iProElite platform can be customized for your practice, visit https://form.mdelite.com/iproelite .

One standout protocol built exclusively for the platform is OcuLift, a non-invasive rejuvenation treatment for the delicate eye area. OcuLift delivers noticeable improvements in tone, texture, and skin tightness by layering multiple modalities into one seamless treatment session.

MDelite protocols are developed with real-world implementation in mind. They are designed to help providers train their team, market the service, and deliver consistent results.

Behind the iProElite is a leadership team with more than 25 years of experience, not just in developing aesthetic devices, but in running medical spas of their own. That hands-on perspective shapes every part of the experience, from system design to customer support.

The iProElite reflects MDelite’s commitment to building clinically effective, scalable platforms that evolve with our providers. We didn’t design another device, we built a business tool that delivers ROI today and adds value tomorrow. As a company founded by providers, for providers, we understand what it takes to grow a practice.”

– James Schoemehl, MDelite CEO

That commitment is echoed by providers who have brought MDelite technology into their own practices.

“We’re already using the iProElite every day for IPL, diamond exfoliation, or micro-focused RF. It’s quickly become one of our most-used devices because it addresses so many patient concerns. The team at MDelite truly understands what it takes to run a medical spa, and that shows in how this system was designed.”

– Amanda N, Chief Operating Officer at Rajeunir Medical Spa

About MDelite

MDelite delivers advanced technology platforms to providers nationwide.

To explore the iProElite platform and hear the full provider experience, visit https://form.mdelite.com/iproelite

