Imagene AI Hits $45M in Total Funding After Completing $23M Series B Led by Larry Ellison

Imagene AI, a pioneer in multi‑modal foundation models for precision medicine, today announced the successful close of a $23 million Series B financing round led by Oracle Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison. This latest infusion brings Imagene AI’s total capital raised to $45 million under terms that reflect the company’s accelerating momentum and expanding strategic footprint. The round also included participation from existing investor Aguras Pathology Investments.

“We are honored to have the continued support of one of the world’s foremost technology visionaries,” said Dean Bitan, CEO and Co‑founder of Imagene AI. “We’re developing the core intelligence that allows precision medicine to function as an adaptive, insight-driven system – from real-time trial design to rapid patient identification and more informed clinical decisions. Our goal is to make every trial more responsive, every insight more actionable, and every patient journey more personalized.“

“Imagene AI’s ability to unite imaging, omics, and clinical data in a single foundation model is exactly the kind of breakthrough we believe will drive the next generation of drugs and diagnostics,” said Larry Ellison, Oracle Chairman and CTO. “Their approach opens the door to a more adaptive, biologically fluent era of precision medicine.”

Powering Living Precision Medicine Through Adaptive Intelligence

At the core of Imagene AI is a dynamic intelligence infrastructure, an orchestration layer that continuously evolves with every stream of biological and clinical data. Histopathology, molecular profiles, and clinical context are routed in real-time through our proprietary foundation models, large language models, and biology-tuned analysis engines.This continuous loop ensures insights remain current and biologically grounded, empowering clinicians and researchers with personalized, up-to-date guidance at every stage of the trial.

This momentum builds on a series of important milestones. Imagene AI’s state-of-the-art digital pathology foundation model, trained on more than 1.5 million biopsy images, has demonstrated benchmark performance in key research tasks, particularly when working with limited data, a challenge common in real-world scenarios. The company launched the OI Suite platform to a broader community of users, including non-AI experts, delivering capabilities for biomarker discovery, indication expansion, and patient identification across multiple therapeutic areas. Additionally, Imagene AI is expanding strategic collaborations, such as its partnership with Tempus, to bring rapid predictive assays to more clinicians and patients, guiding treatment decisions with greater precision.

