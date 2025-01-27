Maryland Businesses Celebrate New Investments, Partnerships, and Innovation

BALTIMORE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Maryland Marketing Partnership , which helps drive Maryland’s branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state’s economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that invest in the partnership.

“Maryland’s leading businesses are starting the year on a high note, carrying over the exciting momentum built throughout 2024,” said Senior Advisor to the Governor Kevin Anderson. “The successes we celebrate today span various industries, yet they all combine to tell the story of a state that’s charging forward economically, and crucially, leaving no one behind.”

Cloudforce , based in National Harbor, had a remarkable close to 2024, showcasing innovation, community engagement, and industry leadership. The company hosted its third Cloud + AI Meetup, fostering professional connections, with plans to continue into 2025. Cloudforce also led competitive promptathons, with tech enthusiasts generating creative prompts for AI models to respond to. The contents were held at Case Western Reserve University and the University of Maryland and welcomed participants from Employ Prince George’s KEYS Program for immersive workshops at their Maryland headquarters. Cloudforce wrapped up several Azure Days events in partnership with Microsoft to connect with higher education leaders in Raleigh, Atlanta, and Fort Lauderdale. Cloudforce also joined Microsoft’s Co-Innovation Labs in Redmond, working collaboratively with Generative AI SMEs on further development of their Azure AI platform, nebulaONE®. The company released a case study on how the UCLA Anderson School of Management leverages nebulaONE ® to transform the student experience for their MBAs. Cloudforce celebrated its third workplace recognition of the year with the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification. Other highlights included surpassing 20,000 LinkedIn followers and showcasing annual accomplishments in their 2024 Year in Review .

Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), and Baltimore Community Lending announced a new program to provide early-stage financing to entrepreneurs. To support the program, Fulton Forward Foundation, an independent, private nonprofit foundation funded by Fulton Bank, has provided a $250,000 grant to Baltimore Community Lending, a community development financial institution in Baltimore. The grant will provide early-stage funding to entrepreneurs with limited financing options. Investment grants of $10,000 will be made to each business approved by a grant committee established by Baltimore Community Lending. Grant recipients also will receive business advisory services from Baltimore Community Lending and will work with a Diverse Business Banking Advocate from Fulton Bank to monitor progress and provide assistance. Diverse Business Banking Advocates receive special training to enable them to support the growth and success of diverse business owners.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. the primary operator and developer of properties in Downtown Columbia, announced that Polymedco, a New York-based medical clinical diagnostics company, signed a 3,000-square-foot lease at 10500 Little Patuxent Parkway in Downtown Columbia. This lease will incorporate Polymedco as part of Howard Hughes’ recently renovated Merriweather Row. This is the firm’s first location outside of New York and will serve as its commercial headquarters, highlighting the appeal of Downtown Columbia and its location between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. Howard Hughes was represented by Rich Thomas, Matt Melnick and Pat Crilley of Cushman and Wakefield in the transaction.

SECU , Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, recently announced two exciting new partnerships with the University of Maryland. SECU is now an official partner of the One Maryland Collective , the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective that allows student-athletes to engage with charitable causes and participate in business engagements, building their brands and representing their school without the concern of additional expenses. SECU is also an official partner of the University of Maryland Alumni Association (UMDAA), providing more than 422,000 alums with financial tools, educational resources and exclusive benefits created to support their financial wellness throughout all stages of life. Learn more at secumd.org .

St. John Properties, Inc. , a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and management company, secured leases with The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics for two spaces at Annapolis Technology Park , a 29-acre business community in Annapolis for a combined 15,600 square feet of space. Michael Tait of St. John Properties represented the landlord in both lease transactions. “We continue to see strong demand for high quality office product throughout the Annapolis area. Our direct-entry buildings at Annapolis Technology Park work really well for medical users, providing ample surface parking, the ability for tenants to control their environment 24/7, and easy access to Route 50 and I-97,” stated Matt Lenihan, Executive Vice President, Leasing for St. John Properties. “These two new leases will bring our 745,000 square foot Annapolis portfolio to 97% leased.”

TEDCO , Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, recently hosted the highly anticipated 2024 Entrepreneur Expo, welcoming over 1,000 entrepreneurs, business leaders, legislators, and other attendees. The event featured a fireside chat between Troy LeMaile Stovall and Maryland Governor Wes Moore , unveiled an engaging animation video showcasing the Cyber Maryland program, celebrated the inaugural recipients of the Equitech Growth Fund , and introduced the first five investments through the Concept Capital initiative. As always, the innovation hub continues to uplift Maryland-based startup companies through its vast resources and investment funds ; recent investments include Sybal , NextStep Robotics , and more. Learn more about TEDCO at www.tedcomd.com .

T. Rowe Price , a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, celebrates its recognition on local, national, and global scales as an exemplary workplace. Recent accolades from Newsweek, Pensions & Investments, Energage, and The Baltimore Sun affirm T. Rowe Price’s enduring commitment to a people-first culture shaped by trust and collaboration. Read the full announcement here .

United Therapeutics Corporation (UT), a public benefit corporation based in Silver Spring, announced in November the world’s first transplant of a UT-produced xenokidney, UKidney™, into a living person. UT’s efforts to provide organs and organ alternatives for all who need them include a field of work called xenotransplantation. Xenotransplantation is transplanting non-human cells, tissues, or organs, to treat human medical conditions, and UT’s xeno organs are derived from gene-edited pigs. See this ABC News piece for details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDv-J4cL8Z4 . Beyond amazing science, UT is an active supporter of local communities. UT hosted the WorkSource Montgomery job fair, where 27 employers interacted with hundreds of job seekers.

About Maryland Marketing Partnership

The Maryland Marketing Partnership , founded in statute as the Maryland Public-Private Partnership Marketing Corporation, develops branding strategy for the state, markets the state’s assets, and encourages the location and growth of new businesses in Maryland.

