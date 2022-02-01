Marshall to Showcase Newest and Upgraded POV Camera Line at IBC 2023

Optimized Line Features New NDI|HX3 Models and New Sony Sensors

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 30, 2023 – Marshall Electronics zooms in on its POV offerings at IBC 2023 (Stand 2.A47), presenting four new NDI|HX3 models as well as recent updates to the line, which have all been optimized to feature the latest in sensor technology and high-end processors.

The new Marshall POV cameras, the CV570/CV574 Miniature Cameras and CV370/CV374 Compact Cameras, all feature low latency NDI|HX3 streaming as well as standard IP (HEVC) encoding with SRT. The cameras feature H.264/265 and other common streaming codecs along with a simultaneous HDMI output for traditional workflows.

Developed around the highly optimized Sony sensor technology, the CV570/CV574 and CV370/CV375 models achieve next level results with improved video performance with cleaner, crisper images, greater sensitivity and better color reproduction. Complementing the new sensors with high end processors further refines signal structure and enhances adjust and match capabilities.

The CV570 miniature and CV370 compact NDI|HX3 cameras both contain a new technology Sony sensor with larger pixels and square pixel array that Marshall is implementing into all its next generation POV cameras. These will have resolutions of up to 1920x1080p (progressive), 1920x1080i (interlaced) and 1280x720p. Also, these cameras are designed with the same flexible features including interchangeable lenses, multiple broadcast and proAV framerates, remote adjustability and very discreet and durable bodies made of lightweight aluminum alloy with rear I/O protection wings.

The step-up CV574 miniature and CV374 compact NDI|HX3 cameras add a new Sony 4K (UHD) sensor to the 570 and 370 profiles. All four cameras provide NDI|HX3, NDI|HX2 as well as standard IP with SRT and streaming codecs such as H.264/265. Simultaneous HDMI output is available for local monitoring or low latency transmission.

The CV570 (HD) and CV574 (UHD) use a miniature M12 lens mount and is built into an ultra-durable and lightweight body with dimensions of roughly 2 inches x 2 inches x 3.5 inches. The CV370 (HD) and CV374 (UHD) use a slightly larger aluminum alloy body with CS/C lens mount allowing a wider range of lens options.

Marshall will be highlighting several of its upgraded POV camera models at IBC 2023, all of which now have the new Sony sensor and processing technology. The first to be available is the Marshall CV226 All-Weather Lipstick camera, which is now offered as the upgraded CV228 All-Weather Lipstick Camera. Marshall is also redefining its POV line with the following model upgrades, the CV503 to the CV504, the CV506 is now the CV508, the CV503-WP is being upgraded to the CV504-WP, and the CV344 to the CV348. In the development timeline there will be several additional models making the switch to the new design.

POV cameras have become an industry standard in live production workflows over the past decade. The latest POV cameras from Marshall feature slightly larger physical pixel size, capturing more light information with greater sensitivity in low-light environments and has the same ability to reach into the IR wavelengths, when applications require it.