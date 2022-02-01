Marshall Showcases New CV420Ne, a Compact 4K60 Camera With NDI, at IBC 2023

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 14, 2023 —Marshall Electronics is bringing its new CV420Ne, an NDI|HX3 version of its ultra-wide 100-degree angle-of-view streaming POV camera, to IBC 2023 (Stand 2.A47). Making its European debut, the CV420Ne features an impressive 9 ½ Megapixel 4K sensor. Connectivity includes NDI, HDMI and USB outputs.

The CV420Ne offers digital pan, tilt and zoom at HD resolutions within the larger UHD (4K) sensor space. The camera allows users to maintain access to ultra-wide angles along with usable digital zoom and PTZ style movement within the sensor. It utilizes the new NDI|HX3 codecs with access to NDI5.5 tools plus USB3.0 connectivity and traditional HDMI for a diverse range of broadcast and AV applications.

The CV420Ne features a large 1/1.8” 4K sensor with 9 ½ Megapixels, capable of crystal clear 4K (UHD) up to 60fps with support of ultra-clean HD resolutions. The camera’s 4.5mm lens features an ultra-wide 100-degree angle-of-view delivering high-quality video with no spherical distortion. The CV420Ne’s digital pan, tilt and zoom comes with more than 250 presets that are savable and selectable. It is compatible with multiple control methods including IR remote, NDI|Tools, Camera Control Software, web browser GUI, OBS plugins, vMix and more.

Now with the latest NDI|HX3 codec, the camera can be seamlessly incorporated into various streaming and production workflows. The new NDI|HX3 format requires slightly higher bandwidth than previous NDI|HX2 but much less than is required for Full-NDI|HB. NDI|HX3 delivers similar low latency as Full-NDI at less than 100ms end-to-end and has video quality performance closer to premium Full-NDI where video quality is not lost.

The CV420Ne’s compact and durable design (4.5 inches long) measures 113 x 70 x 51mm and comes with rear protection wings to avoid untimely cable disconnect drops. The CV420Ne has an analog audio input (line/mic), which appears on all available video outputs. The CV420Ne also comes equipped with a front facing Tally Light for live streaming and offers the most flexibility in any compact streaming camera.