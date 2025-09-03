Marshall Electronics Launches the CV625, its First-ever Dual PTZ and POV 4K Tracking Camera at IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 3, 2025 — Marshall Electronics announces its first dual-sensor / dual-lens, PTZ / POV camera, the CV625, available as CV625-TB (black) and CV625-TW (white) at IBC 2025 (Booth 11.C28). This latest addition to the CV600 line of cameras brings both a PTZ and a POV wide angle into a single 4K tracking camera. The combination can produce simultaneous close-up and wide views, picture-in-picture outputs plus enhanced AI tracking.

The CV625 has 25X zoom, video output up to UHD60 and 4K auto tracking. Featuring a high-performance 8-Megapixel 1/1.8-inch sensor, the CV625 can capture and deliver crisp, clear images up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60 frames per second (fps). The ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI technology is enhanced by the dual image capture, which makes the camera aware of the number of people in a shot even when the PTZ is zoomed in on a closeup. The panoramic POV image can be output as picture-in-picture or separately. When used as a manually controlled PTZ camera, the wide image can be very helpful for an operator to understand what is happening in the room. The CV625 offers a wide range of program outputs including 4K HDMI/RTSP streaming, Full HD 3G-SDI, Ethernet and USB 3.0, making it a versatile solution for many applications from AV to broadcast.

The camera’s AI auto tracking follow-and-frame function is designed to be proactive and predictive. This cutting-edge technology allows it to follow and frame presenters with natural and smooth maneuvers. Combining the ability to pan, tilt and zoom, the system uses AI to recognize faces and learn the movement dynamics of the subject, thereby anticipating motion and ensuring accurate following and framing with smooth transitions. The AI tracking prevents the camera from “jumping” to another person who may enter the frame. The AI processing also enhances auto focus, avoiding focus “breathing.”

An interesting bonus feature of the dual image capture systems is the ability to produce a live “head count,” which is viewable via the camera’s web browser interface. The camera output is switchable to PTZ, wide POV or combined as picture-in-picture.

The camera’s primary image capture is built around a professional-grade Sony sensor with smooth 25X Optical Zoom (7.1 mm ~ 171.95 mm), producing clear HD video up to 1920x1080p60fps, 1920x1080i60 and 1280x720p60 via 3G SDI and UHD images of 3480 x 2160 at up to 30fps via HDMI.

“We are excited to expand on our CV600 series, as the brand-new CV625 and the recently released CV612 both feature AI track and follow capabilities,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Giving our customers the ability to use the 4K auto-tracking feature along with the panoramic camera to capture the perfect presentation is ideal for a wide variety of applications, including broadcast, higher education, courtrooms and anywhere else high-quality PTZ cameras are used.”

More information can be found here or visit Marshall at IBC 2025 (Booth 11.C28).