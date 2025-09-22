Longwood Healthcare Leaders to Host Boston CEO, Off-the-Record Networking and Discussion Forum, Convening Life Science Thought Leaders

Leading life science executives, government officials, academic leaders, and investors gather for two day off-the-record networking and discussion forum

Longwood Healthcare Leaders will convene top biopharmaceutical executives for two days of discussion and networking at Boston CEO, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Boston, on October 27-28, 2025. The leading industry meeting is co-hosted with distinguished leaders in the industry including Marc Casper (CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific), Thomas Schinecker (CEO, Roche), Bob Langer (Institute Professor, MIT; Co-Founder, Moderna), Phil Sharp (Institute Professor, MIT; Co-Founder Biogen/Alnylam), Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), Priya Singhal (Head, Development, Biogen), Mathai Mammen (CEO, Parabilis Medicines; former Head, R&D, Johnson & Johnson), and Christoph Westphal (General Partner, Longwood Fund).

The networking and discussion forum focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. Decision makers in life sciences, including BioPharma C-suite executives, heads of research and development, leading academic researchers, and life science investors will discuss a wide range of important issues facing the life sciences ecosystem today.

Industry leaders will speak on curated fireside chats, roundtables, and discussion panels. Speakers include Maura Healey (Governor, Massachusetts), Dave Moore (President, Novo Nordisk Inc.), Miguel Fernandez Alcalde (President, EMD Serono), Tarek Rabah (CEO, Otsuka North America), Peter Marks (former Director, CBER, FDA), Marianne De Backer (CEO, Vir Bio), Stu Mackey (Global Head, BD, Daiichi Sankyo), Sally Kornbluth (President, MIT), Tim Springer (Latham Family Professor, Harvard), Stewart Geary (CMO, Eisai), Pushkal Garg (Chief R&D Officer, Alnylam), Ben Ebert (CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), among others.

The forum encourages open dialogue with a peer C-suite audience, generating actionable takeaways and business development opportunities. Discussion topics include: accelerating drug discovery and development, patient-centric development, advancing late-stage assets, evaluating investment risk, targeted licensing and acquisitions, navigating partnerships across borders, biopharma pipeline sourcing, R&D collaboration, developing an effective board, managing the runway, positioning for commercial success, adapting to business opportunities in Asia, ensuring global access, among others.

The agenda has been developed to maximize efficient networking opportunities, including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception following the close of discussion panels on Tuesday, October 28. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/bostonceo

Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums. These meetings aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top, facilitating discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants with the goal of accelerating the translation of discoveries into medicines that can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

