Marshall Brings Professional Broadcast Monitors into Focus at NAB 2023

New ML-454-V2 Makes its NAB Debut Alongside Range of Monitor Solutions

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 13, 2023 ̶ Marshall Electronics, a leading manufacturer of broadcast and proAV cameras and equipment, announces the new ML-454-V2 monitor, at NAB 2023 (Central Hall, Booth C5520). Marshall will also feature its latest lineup of professional broadcast monitors, including the ML-503, ML-702 as well as its V-702W and V-702W-12G models, throughout the show.

New for NAB 2023 is the two-rack unit Quad 4.5” screen ML-454-V2 video monitor with an updated, brighter display. The ML-454-V2 Quad 4.5″ Screens LCD display is a feature-packed, economical solution perfect for fly-packs, control rooms, routing rooms and countless other video system applications. Looping video inputs set this product apart from similar-looking products. With the ML-454-V2, users are not limited to the single SDI connector you may find on competitor models. Standard power and tally connections as well as a logical menu structure make this display an easy choice for flexible system designs.

Also on display at NAB 2023 is the ML-503 Triple 5” monitor. The ML-503 uses only two rack units (3.5″) and has a tilt mount. It includes 3G-SDI, HDMI and AV inputs, and all digital inputs loop through. These monitors are perfect for fly-packs, control rooms and news vans. Front panel controls give access to all functions. It also has three-color tally lights (red, green and yellow). The ML-702 dual 7″ monitor with multiple input types will also be featured at the show. It uses just 5″ of rack space (3RU) and has an integral tilt mount. The LCD display features 3G-SDI, HDMI and AV inputs. Digital inputs have active looping outputs. It also has standard power and tally connections, as well as a logical menu structure.

“We are excited to bring our compliment of market leading, multi-display monitors to this year’s NAB show,” says Greg Boren, Product Marketing Engineer at Marshall Electronics. “These monitors were designed to support remote broadcasts, which makes NAB the perfect setting for Marshall to demonstrate these great products to our current and future clients.”

Marshall’s V-702W, which also comes in a 12G-compatible model (V-702W-12G), is a dual 7″ LCD professional broadcast monitor with a feature-packed, economical solution perfect for fly-packs, control rooms, routing rooms and countless other video system applications. The V-702W adds multiple analysis functions including Waveform Monitor, Vectorscope, Audio Phase, HDR modes, S-Log conversions and user LUT’s (with split-screen comparison), making this monitor a versatile QC platform. The V-702W-12G has all the analysis features of the V-702W but with more audio bars (SDI is 16, HDMI is 8) displayed. The V-702W-12G also includes TC decoding / display, along with very low latency.

The monitors have a slim design and are only 3RU (5″) in size. The monitors feature, two 1920 x 1200 bright, colorful displays, as well as several digital inputs: HDMI, 3G-SDI digital inputs with active loop-through (auto selects HDSDI/3G-SDI). The V-702W and V-702W-12G also come with peaking filter, selectable markers and 1:1 pixel mapping; over scan and H/V delay modes. Other features include audio de-embedding and monitoring via front panel headphone jacks, and built-in LED three-color tally indicators.