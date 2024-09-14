Marshall B. Ketchum University Hosts Second Annual Alumni Homecoming and Distinguished Alumni Awards

University Honors Sixteen Alumni for Personal Achievement and Contributions to their Communities

The awards ceremony brought together close to 300 individuals and highlighted the deep connections between the university and its alumni, showcasing the importance of their roles in advancing the field of optometry, physician assistant studies and pharmacy. The event also featured an exhibit commemorating the 120th anniversary of the Southern California College of Optometry (SCCO), alongside the 10th anniversary of the School of Physician Assistant Studies, reflecting on the rich history and legacy of the college and the vibrant gathering reinforced the strong bonds between MBKU’s alumni community.

Distinguished Alumni Awards were presented to four individuals who embody excellence in their respective fields and a steadfast commitment to community service. This award honors MBKU alumni whose personal and professional achievements bring distinction to their school and program. Honorees include:

The ceremony also celebrated the achievements of 12 Professional Achievement Alumni Award Honorees who were selected for their remarkable contributions across various fields of optometry, community service and healthcare leadership. Winners included: Carmen Barnhardt, OD, MSEd, ’95, the vice president for enrollment and student services at Marshall B. Ketchum University, known for her work in student support systems and leadership development; Catherine Heyman, OD, FAAO, ’93, the founding dean of High Point University’s new School of Optometry, recognized for her contributions to pediatric low vision and optometric education; Stephanie Woo, OD, FAAO, ’11, the owner of multiple vision care clinics, an expert in contact lenses, and a leader in the Scleral Lens Society; Chen Young, OD, ’95, a prominent figure in Nevada healthcare, founder of multiple clinics and advocate for optometry education and policy; Dat Bui, OD, ’15, on-site eye doctor at Apple, co-founder of ODs on Finance, and author focused on financial independence for optometrists; Raveena Garcha, PharmD, ’20, a critical care pharmacist and mentor, known for her excellence in pharmacy practice and commitment to patient care; Aaron Hunro, DMSc, MMS, PA-C, ’20, a dedicated PA-C involved in education and community service, recognized for his innovative contributions to PA training; Alyssa Pack, OD, ’20, the owner of EyeCare at the Cove Optometry, active in community service, and an advocate for pediatric vision health; Andrew Perry, PA-C, ’20, the lead PA at Brea Urgent Care and a preceptor known for his exceptional patient care and mentoring of future healthcare practitioners; Cathy Van Pham, PharmD, ’22, recently promoted to vice president of operations for the California Pharmacists Association, combining her pharmacy and business expertise to drive healthcare innovation; April Shaw, PA-C, ‘20, committed to serving underserved populations through her work with a locum tenens company; and Emily Stephey, OD, FAA, ’17, current faculty member at SCCO, recognized for her leadership in imaging analysis education and community service.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible impact our alumni continue to make in healthcare and education,” said Dr. Julie A. Schornack, president of MBKU. “Each honoree represents the values of our institution, and their contributions remind us of the strong legacy we share.”

Learn more about each honoree here: 2024 MBKU Distinguished Alumni Awards | Marshall B. Ketchum University, and to learn more about MBKU, visit https://ketchum.edu/.

About Marshall B. Ketchum University: Marshall B. Ketchum University (MBKU) is an independent, private, non-profit, accredited educational institution located in Fullerton, California proudly preparing the health care leaders of the future through immersive and rigorous academic programs that teach, train and graduate tomorrow’s clinical experts. Established in 1904, more than 100 years later, MBKU today includes three primary schools: 1) Southern California College of Optometry which offers a Doctor of Optometry and a Master of Science in Vision Science degree; 2) its School of Physician Assistant Studies which awards a Master of Medical Science degree; and 3) its College of Pharmacy, that offers a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. With a nationally recognized faculty known for offering the highest level of expertise and experience in clinical education and training; a commitment to introducing students to the latest in technology, diagnosis and treatment; as well as small class sizes and a tight knit family feel—MBKU graduates become part of a diverse and inclusive alumni group that includes some of the health care industry’s most accomplished researchers, clinicians and teachers. MBKU also provides personalized care to the communities it serves from two state-of-the-art optometry clinics offering comprehensive vision care for all ages, from infants to seniors. Its wide array of services include cornea and contact lenses, pediatric vision, ocular disease treatment and consultation, vision therapy, low vision and more. More services can be found online at University Eye Center at Ketchum Health Anaheim and University Eye Center at Ketchum Health Los Angeles. Accessible primary care medical services are also available at its Ketchum Health Medical Clinic. To learn more about MBKU’s programs or public clinics visit, https://www.ketchum.edu/ or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

