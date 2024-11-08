Aulos Bioscience to Present Promising Phase 2 Data for Novel IL-2 Therapeutic Antibody, AU-007, at 39th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

LARKSPUR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aulos Bioscience, an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer care through development of potentially best-in-class IL-2 therapeutics, today announced the presentation of continued promising safety and efficacy data from Phase 2 dose expansion cohorts in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AU-007 in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor cancers. The new data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, being held virtually and in Houston, Texas, from November 6-10, 2024.





“ The Phase 2 dose expansion data for our monoclonal antibody, AU-007, continue to build upon the positive clinical data presented at ASCO and we look forward to presenting further details, particularly early Phase 2 data in melanoma and renal cell carcinoma, at the SITC Annual Meeting,” said Aron Knickerbocker, Aulos Bioscience’s president and chief executive officer.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: A phase 1/2 dose escalation and cohort expansion study of AU-007, a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to IL-2 and inhibits CD25 binding, plus low-dose aldesleukin in advanced solid tumors

Abstract: 685

Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. CST

The poster will be presented in Exhibit Halls AB at the George R. Brown Convention Center. An electronic version will also be available on the SITC 2024 virtual meeting platform.

About AU-007

AU-007 is a computationally designed, human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is highly selective to the CD25-binding portion of IL-2. With a mechanism of action unlike any other IL-2 therapeutic in development, AU-007 leverages IL-2 to reinforce anti-tumor immune effects. This is achieved by preventing IL-2, either exogenous or secreted by effector T cells, from binding to trimeric receptors on regulatory T cells while still allowing IL-2 to bind and expand effector T cells and NK cells. This prevents the negative feedback loop caused by other IL-2-based treatments and biases the immune system toward activation over suppression. AU-007 also prevents IL-2 from binding to CD25-containing receptors on eosinophils, as well as vasculature and pulmonary endothelium, which may significantly reduce the vascular leak syndrome and pulmonary edema associated with high-dose IL-2 therapy.

To learn more about the AU-007 Phase 1/2 clinical trial program, including study locations in the United States and Australia, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (identifier: NCT05267626), www.solidtumorstudy.com (U.S.) and www.solidtumourstudy.com (Australia).

About Aulos

Aulos Bioscience is an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer patient care through best-in-class IL-2 therapeutics that direct patients’ immune systems toward killing tumor cells. Matching world-class machine learning from co-founder Biolojic Design with an in-depth understanding of the immune system, Aulos’ initial clinical candidate, AU-007, is a computationally designed human antibody that harnesses the power of IL-2 to induce tumor killing while limiting the immunosuppression and toxicities typically associated with this validated pathway. The company was founded by Biolojic Design and Apple Tree Partners (ATP) and is led by pioneers in the field of artificial intelligence, antibody development and cancer immunotherapies. For more information, visit www.aulosbio.com, X (@AulosBioscience) and LinkedIn.

