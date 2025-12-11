Marquis Who’s Who Recognizes Benjamin Batiste of Eagle Strategies LLC

Marquis Who’s Who recognizes Benjamin Batiste , a financial advisor with Eagle Strategies LLC, for his distinguished career in financial services.

About Mr. Batiste

Mr. Batiste approaches his work ethic through the lens of his personal experience, empathy and a commitment to client education. He launched his own financial practice in 2024, and he has quickly become a recognized leader in his sector, respected for his work with U.S. military personnel, defense professionals and business owners.

Educationally, Mr. Batiste is working on his ChFC, WACP and RICP designations through the American College of Financial Services. Along with his coursework, his current position was shaped by a diverse work background that includes his service in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army, his work with the Dallas Police Department and even a position as a federal agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. However, the struggles he experienced in his early life are what truly helped him to appreciate financial security. These factors also gave him the motivation to build a career where he could offer the financial guidance he once looked for, including helping others reduce their taxes, protect their income and build lasting wealth.

In his first year with Eagle Strategies, Mr. Batiste has already earned a number of impressive awards, including Agent/Advisor of the Month and the Career Success Award in 2025. He also achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a distinction awarded to the top 5% of financial professionals worldwide. Currently, he is leading Colorado for both Associate of the Year and Rookie of the Year. In addition to his professional achievements, he is proud to have raised over $2,000 for the “Six Turkeys for Our Troops” drive and $1,000 for school grants.

Mr. Batiste believes financial planning should go beyond simple numbers and that empathy is important for building trust and creating lasting relationships with clients. “People don’t typically make financial decisions based purely on logic; there is always emotion involved,” he explains. His goal is to help clients understand how their financial choices can impact their lives and families rather than just focus on the numbers. His client-first approach has helped him build long-term relationships and tackle clients’ fears, goals and motivations.

Education is another important part of how Mr. Batiste does business. He engages with professional communities, attends conferences and pursues certifications like chartered financial consultant and retirement income professional. Additionally, when he encounters issues outside his area of expertise, he partners with specialists to ensure his clients receive the proper guidance.

Finding Success Through Life Experiences

Mr. Batiste credits his success to his life experiences, especially his military service, which taught him the importance of setting goals, respecting healthy competition and personal perseverance. He also recognizes his wife, Linett, who holds a special place as his primary supporter and confidant, as well as the role of past mentors.

Looking to the future, Mr. Batiste has plans to grow his team with advisers and staff who share his vision of an education-forward financial planning firm that does not collect upfront fees. Outside of his work, he enjoys spending time with his family at Disney parks, listening to music, visiting the library and taking his daughter to the swimming pool.

About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com .

Marquis Who’s Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394 – 6946

info@marquiswhoswho.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire