Marquis Who’s Who Honors Christopher Khoury, PhD, as a Top Professional

Marquis Who’s Who honors Christopher Khoury, PhD , for his expertise in special education and dedication to providing equality for economically disadvantaged and underrepresented youth.

Dr. Khoury has been an educational diagnostician for over 10 years. In this capacity, he plays a vital role in identifying and supporting students with disabilities. He also serves as a senior contributing faculty member at Walden University, where he teaches and mentors future special education teachers and contributes to academic leadership and curriculum development. In addition to these roles, Dr. Khoury is the owner and CEO of Endeavor Education and co-founder and president of NextGen United Champions Sports Foundation. In November 2025, Dr. Khoury was named honorary director of the Autism Foundation C.I.C. by multi-award-winning CEO and founder, Faria Arsh.

About. Dr. Khoury

Dr. Khoury is dedicated to supporting students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged youth by providing them with the resources they need through various programs and activities. For more than two decades, he has been dedicated to advancing academic initiatives, empowering students with disabilities, and promoting inclusive educational and athletic opportunities.

Keenly understanding the importance of mentorship, Dr. Khoury learned from his own history. While pursuing a formal education at North Carolina State University, for the first time in his life, he had individuals who believed in him. This was a new experience, as was disappointing those same mentors when he didn’t meet their expectations. With a strong support system and boosted confidence, he pushed himself to excel.

Another pivotal moment occurred when Dr. Khoury watched a video by Richard Lavoie, a prominent figure in special education, while studying for a master’s degree, and came to understand his own learning challenges. That moment reinforced the importance of having a support system of inspiring individuals.

“I want to give back to the youth. I want to help them have the opportunities and things that I didn’t have growing up. I also want others who have gone through hard times to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Everyone has value,” Dr. Khoury says.

Dr. Khoury earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from North Carolina State University. He obtained a master’s degree in special education and teaching and later earned a Doctor of Philosophy in special education, both from the University of North Texas.

Making a Difference in Special Education

Dr. Khoury is particularly proud of his ability to serve as a resource and advocate for special education students, their parents, teachers and colleagues through his company, Endeavor Education. He also expresses pride in his mission to empower students with disabilities and prepare future educators to foster equitable and inclusive learning environments.

In his current position, Dr. Khoury assists in diagnosing students with disabilities and oversees their academic programming and activities. He believes that it is essential to focus on a student’s abilities, rather than their disabilities. This is something Dr. Khoury hopes to reverse by advocating for “shifting the perspective toward potential rather than limitations.”

Dr. Khoury promotes flag football for youth, especially girls. Growing in popularity, Dr. Khoury aspires to make certain that all young people can enjoy and benefit from the sport. He is the co-founder, along with Josh Stewart, of NextGen United Champions Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to serving economically disadvantaged and underrepresented youth.

“We are focused on youth in North Texas until we get things going, but we are already receiving requests for assistance from those in need that are outside of Texas,” Dr. Khoury says.

For his achievements, Dr. Khoury was honored by Marquis Who’s Who in May 2025 and was announced as a Top Professional in June 2025 and an Industry Leader in November 2025. Most recently, he was honored in October 2025 as one of the international Top 25 Elite Professionals, earning the Champion of Inclusive Education and Youth Empowerment Award at the Global Icons of Impact 2025 in Dubai. He also received the 2022 Walden University Faculty Excellence Award for his commitment to the university and its students, and he was named as the Prosper ISD Special Education Educator of the Year in 2021. He has been a two-time guest on Close Up Radio and featured in The Wall Street Journal. His book, “ Keep Pushing Forward ,” is scheduled for publication in early 2026.

