Marquis Who’s Who Interviews and Honors Nanette L. Yabiku for Transformative Leadership in K–12 Education and Coaching

Marquis Who’s Who, the trusted biographical authority documenting accomplished professionals since 1899, is proud to announce that Nanette L. Yabiku, MA, educator, academic coach and founder of Nanette Yabiku Coaching LLC, has been interviewed and honored for a four-decade career dedicated to elevating teaching, advancing inclusion and equipping educators and families with practical leadership tools. Ms. Yabiku’s profile recognizes her enduring record of classroom excellence, campus-wide coaching and DISC-informed training that strengthens communication and culture.

With 29 years of experience in the classroom and seven years in academic leadership, Ms. Yabiku has consistently matched curiosity with execution. After teaching Kindergarten through 4th grade, she transitioned to the role of academic coach-training faculty in instructional practice, standards analysis and curriculum design-before serving three months as interim vice principal, experiences that deepened her understanding of how to align systems for student success. “I was constantly going to trainings and in-services. Then, taking what I learned back and applying it in my classroom so that I could become the best I could be,” she told Marquis Who’s Who.

A pivotal chapter in Ms. Yabiku’s journey began when she recognized the need to strengthen her leadership skillset. She joined Maxwell Leadership, studying under John Maxwell, and brought coaching techniques directly into her classroom-asking coaching questions, modeling values and tracking the difference in student response and outcomes. That success catalyzed her move into campus coaching and, ultimately, the launch of Nanette Yabiku Coaching LLC, where she now empowers educators and parents to become more influential leaders and to build student-centered cultures that last.

Through her practice, Ms. Yabiku designs and delivers Maxwell DISC workshops, leadership masterminds and custom trainings for schools and parent groups. By helping adults identify whether they gravitate toward Dominance, Influence, Steadiness or Conscientiousness-and by mapping those tendencies to the children they serve-she gives communities a common language to reduce conflict and build trust. “Once you understand what a person is like, then you can prepare for the relationships and the conversations that you have with the person,” she said.

Ms. Yabiku is equally passionate about brain-based teaching, an area she has explored for a decade. As neuroscience tools improve, she focuses on the “little tweaks” that make a good lesson great and design choices that increase engagement and retention so students remember content and live the experience, rather than simply sit through it. This mindset reflects her broader view of leadership: meet people where they are, adapt the message to how they learn and keep iterating.

One of Ms. Yabiku’s proudest contributions is helping develop a full-inclusion model that integrates many special education students into general education classrooms with appropriate supports. Adopted within her school’s structure, the approach improved student belonging and outcomes and remains a cornerstone of the campus culture she helped shape.

Ms. Yabiku’s preparation is both deep and practical. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Point Loma Nazarene University in 2018 and a BA in psychology from Sonoma State University in 1984. She has also received certifications in Reading & Literacy Authorization, DISC, Cognitive Teaching, GATE and Maxwell Team Coaching and is also a member of the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA). She attributes her success to continuous learning and to the leaders who encouraged her to explore, connect dots and bring new ideas back to the classroom.

Her impact has been recognized beyond her district. Ms. Yabiku has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and Forbes, and has received an Accountability Award and Education Awards from the Bakersfield City School District, as well as a Volunteer Award from the American Heart Association. Marquis Who’s Who has included her in Marquis Who’s Who of Professional Women, Marquis Who’s Who Top Educator and in the Spotlighted with Marquis series.

Asked what distinguishes her approach, Ms. Yabiku cites curiosity, collaboration and courage. “I’m not afraid to go up to other people and ask them questions and find out why,” she said-an outlook that fuels team planning in the summer, honest reflection after common assessments and a culture where teachers share what works so everyone rises. Looking ahead, she plans to expand her consulting work to help more schools clarify values, strengthen communication and grow their people, because when teachers lead with confidence, students thrive.

“Nanette Yabiku exemplifies the educator-leader Marquis Who’s Who is proud to chronicle,” said the Marquis Who’s Who editorial team. “Her career shows how disciplined learning, brain-based practice and values-driven coaching can transform classrooms and the communities around them.”

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Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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