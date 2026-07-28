Marquis Who’s Who Interviews and Honors DW Duke for Leadership in Law, Human Rights and Storytelling

Marquis Who’s Who, the trusted biographical authority chronicling accomplished professionals since 1899, is proud to announce that DW Duke, attorney, author and motion picture producer, has been interviewed and honored for a career spanning four decades at the intersection of law, human rights advocacy and narrative media. Mr. Duke’s recognition reflects sustained professional achievement, visibility and the impact of his creative works in advancing empathy and social understanding.

An accomplished trial lawyer and founder of the Law Office of DW Duke in Temecula, California, Mr. Duke focuses on professional liability, business litigation and real estate, while consistently channeling his practice toward human rights and social justice. He collaborates with multiple law firms to deliver results and amplify impact-an approach Marquis Who’s Who highlights as a defining feature of his career.

Mr. Duke’s educational foundation includes earning a BA in economics and psychology from the University of Michigan in 1980 and a Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis in 1984. He is admitted to practice in California, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and the Supreme Court of the United States. Complementing his legal credentials, he holds a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and a sixth-degree black belt in Jidokwan, reflecting lifelong discipline and resilience, qualities evident across his legal and creative endeavors.

Beyond the courtroom, Mr. Duke is chief executive officer and producer at Duke Entertainment Group LLC, where he advances human-rights narratives through film. He is a featured producer of the documentary “Generation to Generation,” and is actively negotiating with production partners to expand projects rooted in biographical and historical storytelling. His authorship includes nine books and numerous legal articles. Notable titles include “Because I’m Black,” “Not Without a Fight,” “The Duke Legacy” and “The Last Prophecy.” These works-spanning biography, history, and fiction-share a throughline: using story to provoke reflection and inspire humane action.

Mr. Duke has also developed accessible curricula that align with his advocacy, including the trade publication “Racism Awareness,” the companion “Situational Awareness” and a requested multi-grade series “Empathy Awareness.” The series helps young people “put themselves in another person’s shoes,” a principle Mr. Duke emphasizes in his Marquis Who’s Who interview: “How would I feel if I were that person?” He believes widespread adoption of this mindset would transform human interaction.

The Marquis feature also spotlights Mr. Duke’s current creative focus: “In Search of The Golden Chalice,” a recently released book that follows members of a West African tribe, in 1617, on a quest to find a chalice said to have been used by King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba. Their journey compels them to lead 2700 warriors against 20,000 British and Portuguese troops, to drive the Atlantic Slave Trade from West Africa, in a war that became known as the Great Battle to Free the Slaves. The project exemplifies his goal for the interview and profile: to raise awareness of the stories he is writing and producing, and the human truths they aim to illuminate.

Service has been a constant throughline in Mr. Duke’s career. He serves as president of the Institute for Children’s Aid, contributes to organizations assisting refugee children and supports initiatives that document and preserve the experiences of Holocaust survivors and their descendants, work that connects directly to his writing and to “Generation to Generation.” He serves as director of legal affairs for Seventy Nations Jerusalem, an organization that seeks to develop empathy and understanding among people of different faiths and ethnicities. His professional memberships include the State Bar of California, the Riverside County Bar Association and World Taekwondo.

Looking ahead, Mr. Duke plans to maintain his law practice while devoting increasing time to films and publications with the power to shape public understanding. He is developing feature adaptations of his works and collaborating with production companies to bring these stories to broader audiences. “The objective,” he notes in his interview, “is to make more people aware of what we’re writing and what we’re doing”-a mission aligned with Marquis Who’s Who’s commitment to documenting leaders whose work advances society.

Media Contact

Marquis Who’s Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394-6946

info@marquisww.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

About Marquis Who’s Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire