Marquis Who’s Who Interviews and Honors Barry M. Newman, MD, for Leadership in Pediatric Surgery, Healthcare Informatics and Clinician Well-Being

Marquis Who’s Who is proud to interview and honor Dr. Newman for his distinguished contributions to pediatric surgery, clinical informatics, healthcare leadership and disaster preparedness. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process. In Dr. Newman’s case, that recognition reflects a career defined by clinical excellence, thoughtful leadership and a lasting commitment to improving the healthcare system for children, families and clinicians.

Dr. Newman is a pediatric surgeon whose career has included service with Providence from 2007 to 2025, including a decade as medical director of pediatric surgery. He has also served for many years as consulting director of A.R. Consultants, providing professional expertise that includes clinical consulting and expert witness services. His work in pediatric surgery has formed the foundation of a broad career that has reached across academic medicine, hospital leadership, informatics, public policy and community preparedness.

In his Marquis Who’s Who interview, Dr. Newman explained that pediatric surgery was the central focus of most of his professional life. He did not originally plan on that path, describing much of his career as serendipitous. After initially considering psychiatry and then primary care, he discovered pediatric surgery during a rotation and found a field that matched his skills, interests and sense of purpose. That discovery shaped decades of work caring for children and advancing pediatric surgical services.

Dr. Newman’s professional journey has included leadership and faculty roles at major institutions. He served as director of pediatric surgical services and professor of surgery and pediatrics at Loyola University Medical Center, where he had previously held roles as pediatric surgeon, associate professor and co-director of the surgical laparoscopy laboratory. Earlier appointments included clinical associate professor of surgery at the University of Chicago, director of pediatric surgery at Lutheran General Children’s Hospital, now Advocate Children’s Hospital, assistant professor of surgery at the University of Illinois Chicago and assistant professor of surgery at the University of Virginia.

In addition to being board certified in pediatric surgery, Dr. Newman is board certified in clinical informatics, a distinction that has become increasingly central to his recent work. Over the past five to six years, he has focused on reducing clinician burden and burnout, particularly as electronic health record systems have transformed the practice of medicine.

During his interview, Dr. Newman noted that federal health information technology initiatives were highly successful in accelerating the adoption of electronic health records, but that many systems were not ready for the demands of everyday clinical care. The result, he said, has been a major burden on physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals. Of this situation, Dr. Newman says, “What we’ve been working on for the last number of years has been ways to mitigate that.”

Dr. Newman has been involved with Health Level Seven International’s reducing clinician burden project, including documentation and workflow working groups and a legal issues subgroup. He has also served in leadership and committee roles with the American Pediatric Surgical Association, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, the American Medical Informatics Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Oregon Pediatric Society and other professional organizations.

Dr. Newman attributes much of his leadership approach to listening, openness and strategic thinking. He believes effective leadership requires hearing perspectives that may be difficult or unexpected and incorporating the needs of many stakeholders into long-term planning. That mindset has informed his work in medical care, disaster preparedness, informatics and organizational improvement.

Looking ahead, Dr. Newman plans to continue part-time professional work and is considering launching a vlog to share his perspective. His mission remains clear: helping ensure that children and future generations inherit a healthcare system that is more accessible, affordable and sustainable.

“Dr. Newman exemplifies the caliber of physician leader Marquis Who’s Who is proud to chronicle,” the editorial team stated. “His work in pediatric surgery, clinical informatics and clinician well-being reflects a career defined by service, expertise and a commitment to improving healthcare for the next generation.” Through its interview and recognition of Dr. Newman, Marquis Who’s Who celebrates a professional whose contributions continue to influence patients, colleagues and the broader healthcare community.

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Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE: Marquis Who’s Who

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