Marquis Who’s Who Honors Navneet Rai, DDS, as a Top Professional

Marquis Who’s Who honors Navneet Rai as a Top Professional. Dr. Navneet Rai, DDS, is a business owner and dentist at SN Family Dental. Dr. Rai has been in the dental industry for 23 years and is an expert in cosmetic, general, and implant dentistry. Dr. Rai was honored for her expertise with inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who in September 2025.

About Dr. Navneet Rai

Dr. Rai pursued a career in dentistry because of her desire to help others “live healthier, more confident lives.” She regards her work as a way to make a difference in people’s health and well-being.

“My intention is to do the best. My mom used to say, ‘Whatever you do in life, be the best,'” Dr. Rai says.

Dr. Rai earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from a dental college in India and another from New York University in 2002. She went on to complete a two-year advanced implant dentistry program from NYU and two years of orthodontic training from Progressive Orthodontics.

The first part of Dr. Rai’s career was spent in India, where she was born and raised. Later, she moved to Canada, where she practiced in Yellowknife.

Dr. Rai is an expert in cosmetic, restorative and full-mouth rehabilitation, including all-on-X implants. The foundation of Dr. Rai’s success has been her commitment to continuing her education and training. She continues to utilize the skills she has honed through her schooling, training, and dental practice in three countries. She is dedicated to giving her patients the highest quality of care, because upholding the trust of her patients is a responsibility she takes seriously.

Keeping Up with the Latest Breakthroughs in Dentistry

Dr. Rai stays abreast of breakthroughs in her field and keeps up-to-date with the latest technology and techniques.

“Technology has evolved a lot. It is fulfilling to see its effects in enhancing patient experiences, eradicating dental disease, and optimizing oral health. Our practice takes pride in providing our patients with digital dentistry, including CT scans, intraoral scanners, 3D-printers, and our in-house lab that helps provide same-day treatment. Our patients love the fact that they can walk in and walk out the same day with a bigger, brighter smile thanks to the innovation of our in-house lab,” Dr. Rai explains.

She delved deeper, “Our practice also added another high-tech item: a carbon dioxide dental laser. It is a computer-controlled, painless laser that patients love! It treats both hard and soft tissues, snoring, and the best part is that it is painless and anesthesia-free. SN Family Dental prides itself in keeping up to date with new technology and innovation to provide our patients with pain-free, same-day treatment that leaves them happy and healthier.”

Notable Memberships and Accomplishments

Dr. Rai is a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the New Jersey Dental Association, Spear Education and the International Congress of Oral Implantology.

Dr. Rai’s accomplishments include a fellowship with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and recognition as one of America’s Top Dentists. She serves as a mentor at the Community & Clinical Education for Modern Dentists (CDOCS) in advancing dental education.

Success Through Faith and Support

In her free time, Dr. Rai loves spending time with her family, including her husband, mother, and two daughters. She attributes her success to their love and support. Dr. Rai is also a dedicated churchgoer and volunteers every Sunday at her church. Asked for advice on how to be successful in life and career endeavors, Dr. Rai draws on her strong faith.

“Be persistent in all that you are doing and always try your best. Whatever happens is always the best. I believe that God has always carried me through all my endeavors,” Dr. Rai says.

Dr. Rai’s relationships with her patients inspire her every day. After a full mouth reconstruction, one patient exclaimed, “Dr. Rai didn’t just improve my smile, she changed my life.” Moments like these stay close to Dr. Rai’s heart and inspire her, not just in her work, but to cherish her relationships with each and every patient.

Regarding her future, Dr. Rai plans to work alongside her daughter, also a dentist, in enhancing SN Family Dental. At SN Family Dental, the priority is the patients’ care and happiness, and the team looks forward to playing their part in creating healthier and more confident smiles.

