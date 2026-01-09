Club Car Wash Acquires Matt’s Carwash in Crystal Lake, Illinois

Club Car Wash, one of the nation’s fastest-growing express car wash brands, today announced it has acquired Matt’s Carwash, located at 1165 S. Illinois Route 31 in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The location, previously operating as Matt’s Carwash Reno, is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to reopen as a Club Car Wash location in February.

“We’re excited to welcome Matt’s Carwash customers in Crystal Lake to the Club Car Wash family,” said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. “This site has strong local recognition, and we look forward to reopening it as a Club Car Wash with enhanced technology, Unlimited Wash Memberships, and the consistent, high-quality experience our Members expect.”

When the site opens, Members will enjoy access to:

Club Car Wash’s Unlimited Wash Memberships

A growing nationwide network of more than 250 locations

Upgraded technology and wash enhancements

Support of local charitable and community initiatives

“We’re proud of what Matt’s Carwash has meant to the Crystal Lake community,” said Matt Speicer, Owner of Matt’s Carwash. “We appreciate the loyalty of our customers and are excited for them to experience what’s next as the site reopens under Club Car Wash.”

With this acquisition, Club Car Wash continues to expand its presence in Illinois while remaining focused on delivering a fast, reliable, and convenient car wash experience.

Contact Information

Sarah Smith

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975

