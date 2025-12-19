Marquis Who’s Who Honors Brian F. Wruble for Expertise in Investment Management

Marquis Who’s Who honors Brian F. Wruble for his distinguished career in investment management. Mr. Wruble is a seasoned professional with more than 40 years of experience. He is known for his leadership and expertise in overseeing large portfolios, managing assets and advising on financial strategies for both for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

About Mr. Brian F. Wruble

Mr. Wruble has built a distinguished career in the investment management industry. He is a trustee emeritus at the Institute for Advanced Study, a higher learning center in Princeton, New Jersey. He served as trustee, treasurer and finance committee chair from 1992 to 2019. Mr. Wruble has additionally held the title of chair emeritus at OppenheimerFunds Inc. since 2019 and at The Jackson Laboratory since 1991, further cementing his long-standing influence in the financial and academic sectors.

Mr. Wruble’s academic background set a strong foundation for his career achievements. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1965 and a master’s degree in the same subject in 1966 at Cornell University as a McMullen Scholar. He followed that with a Master of Business Administration, with a focus on finance, from New York University in 1976. In addition to his degrees, he has been a charter holder with the CFA Institute since 1977.

Before pivoting into finance and investments, Mr. Wruble was a civilian engineer at Sperry Gyroscope Co. from 1966 to 1970. During this time, he contributed ashore and at sea to the design and construction of the U.S. Navy’s submarine NR-1.

A Notable Career in Investment

As a general partner at Odyssey Partners LP, a hedge fund, from 1995 to 2007, Mr. Wruble garnered success in investment management. Earlier in his career, he served as president and chief operating officer at Delaware Management Holdings Inc. from 1992 to 1996 and as president and chief executive officer of Delaware Group of Mutual Funds from 1992 to 1996. His foundational years included nearly a decade on Wall Street, including at Smith Barney Harris Upham & Company (now Morgan Stanley Wealth Management), where he was vice president and co-manager of fundamental equity research from 1977 to 1979.

From 2020 to 2021, Mr. Wruble served as an independent director and a member of the audit committee of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Additionally, he contributed to the Investment Management Advisory Council for Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. from 2004 to 2017. His leadership extended to various other roles, including vice chair of the board of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys from 2013 to 2016 and independent director and member of the audit committee for the Special Value Opportunities Fund from 2004 to 2015.

Staying Active in Organizations

Beyond his professional endeavors, Mr. Wruble has actively participated in professional and civic organizations. He chaired the CFA Institute, served as a qualified volunteer with the American Red Cross Greater New York Region and was vice chair of the Boys Choir of Harlem.

Mr. Wruble has earned several awards, including the C. Stewart Sheppard Award from the CFA Institute and an accolade from the Boys Choir of Harlem for his volunteer contributions.

Looking ahead, Mr. Wruble plans to continue contributing his vast expertise in investment management while staying active as a trustee and director for various organizations. His extensive experience in large-scale portfolio management allows Mr. Wruble to continue shaping the future of investment strategies, financial operations and organizational leadership.

