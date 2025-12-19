Marquis Who’s Who Honors Anne Marla Friedman as a Top Professional for Success in Legal Services

Marquis Who’s Who honors Anne Marla Friedman as a Top Professional for her success in legal services. Ms. Friedman is a partner at Rimon P.C. and for nearly 25 years, she has demonstrated leadership in commercial contracting and technology law. Her career is notable for integrity, mentorship and protecting clients’ interests.

A Career in Technology and Commercial Law

Since joining Rimon P.C. in 2025, Ms. Friedman has played a vital role in helping clients manage their business and legal strategies. Her work centers on representing buyer interests and complex service procurement. She also assists organizations in identifying potential partners, negotiating contracts and aligning their efforts with business objectives, along with guiding clients in the sports, entertainment, financial services and insurance sectors.

Before joining Rimon, Ms. Friedman was a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP from 2022 to 2025. There, she refined her expertise in technology transactions and outsourcing, particularly in artificial intelligence and commercial contracting. From 2014 to 2022, she served as counsel at DLA Piper and collaborated with global clients on technology and business issues that demanded precision and foresight.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Friedman worked as counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and as a senior associate at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. She began her legal journey at Spriggs & Hollingsworth, where she defended pharmaceutical clients in high-stakes medical technology litigation.

Commitment to Clients and Mentorship

Ms. Friedman’s legal approach combines legal precision, compassion and practical guidance. “Great lawyers don’t just focus on what is legal and illegal,” she says. “Great lawyers focus on what is in their client’s best interest in every aspect.” For her, true advocacy means understanding how decisions affect a client’s long-term goals, family and finances.

As a mentor, Ms. Friedman encourages younger attorneys to choose role models who inspire them. “Find the person you want to be when you grow up and hitch your wagon to that person,” she says. Additionally, she reminds new lawyers that having a reputation for honesty and trustworthiness is the cornerstone of success in the legal profession.

Recognition and Academic Background

Ms. Friedman’s accomplishments have earned her multiple honors, including repeated rankings by The Legal 500 as a Next Generation Partner and acknowledgment by Chambers Global as part of a leading outsourcing practice. However, raising her child as a single mother is one of her greatest achievements.

Ms. Friedman’s academic record reflects a lifelong dedication to learning. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in history from Louisiana State University in 1997, after completing coursework at the University of Amsterdam. In 2001, she earned a Juris Doctor, graduating cum laude, from Tulane University Law School.

Responsible AI and Creative Rights

Looking toward the years ahead, Ms. Friedman is concentrating on addressing legal challenges related to artificial intelligence and artist ownership. She works closely with musicians and actors to help them safeguard their intellectual property and avoid signing away valuable rights. She also aims to promote responsible AI practices that enhance productivity while protecting creative professionals.

Reflecting on her career, Ms. Friedman attributes her success to hard work, compassion and a love for her clients. “Fifty percent of your job is working with your client to make sure you understand their goals, to develop that relationship and to ensure that you understand their objectives,” she says. Driven by a desire to protect individuals and businesses , she continues to help them confront complex legal and technological challenges.

