Marnie Thies Violin Lessons in St. Paul, MN: Exploring Historical Performance With Marnie Thies

At Marnie Thies Violin Lessons near Minneapolis and St. Paul, Marnie Thies believes that learning the violin is not just about mastering technique-it’s about immersing oneself in the artistry, history, and emotional depth of music. One of the most profound ways to deepen this understanding is through performance practice, which refers to how musicians interpret and perform music from various historical periods, each with its own distinctive style and tone.

By studying performance practice, violinists can connect with the past, gaining insights into composers’ intentions, the cultural climate of their time, and the evolving techniques used in violin playing. This approach refines artistry, enhancing elements like phrasing, tone, and articulation. In this article, we explore the evolution of violin performance practices from the Baroque period to the present day.

Baroque Period (1600-1750): Expressive Nuance and Ornamentation

The Baroque era produced some of the earliest and most influential violin masterpieces, composed by figures such as Arcangelo Corelli, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Antonio Vivaldi. Authentic performance of Baroque music requires a distinct approach compared to modern styles.

Violins of this period had gut strings and shorter, convex bows, producing a warmer, more transparent tone. These instruments influenced phrasing, requiring refined articulation and shorter bow strokes. Delicate articulation refers to the precision with which violinists control bow strokes and finger placement, ensuring clarity and emotional expression in each note.

Key elements of Baroque performance practice included:

Ornamentation: Musicians were expected to add embellishments such as trills, mordents, and appoggiaturas to their performances, even when not explicitly written in the score. These ornaments were integral to enhancing the emotional depth of the music, as seen in Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin. In works like Bach’s “Chaconne,” ornamentation heightens the emotional intensity, providing performers the opportunity to showcase both their technical skills and expressive depth.

Terraced dynamics: Instead of gradual crescendos and decrescendos, Baroque performers used sharp dynamic shifts, producing dramatic contrasts that emphasized key moments in the music.

Rhythmic flexibility: Performers often altered rhythmic figures, such as dotted rhythms, creating expressive nuances while maintaining a clear meter. This allowed freedom within a structured framework.

Today, violinists interested in Baroque music often use historically accurate instruments or replicas to better understand these techniques and recreate the era’s sound.

Classical Period (1750-1820): Clarity, Balance, and Form

The Classical period, led by Mozart, Haydn, and Beethoven, emphasized clarity, balance, and structure. During this time, the violin saw further refinements, including longer, more flexible bows. This enabled violinists to control tone with greater precision and expressiveness, producing a balanced sound that was neither too harsh nor too weak.

Key elements of Classical performance practice included:

Minimal vibrato: Vibrato was used sparingly, primarily as an ornament to emphasize specific emotional moments, rather than a continuous technique. When employed, it was narrow and subtle, contributing to a focused, clear tone.

Shaping musical phrases: Classical musicians focused on phrasing, balancing the music through breathing points, cadences, and logical musical structures. For example, Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 showcases phrasing that balances elegance and structure.

Tempo control: Rubato was used with a light touch to allow subtle expression while maintaining the steady rhythm. Performers aimed to keep the tempo consistent, avoiding major fluctuations that could disrupt the music’s flow.

Romantic Period (1820-1900): Passion, Power, and Personal Expression

The Romantic period expanded the expressive possibilities of violin playing, with virtuoso performers like Niccolò Paganini, Joseph Joachim, and Fritz Kreisler pushing both technical boundaries and emotional expression.

Improvements in violin construction, such as steel-wound strings and stronger fingerboards, allowed for greater projection and stability. Vibrato became more integral to sound production, adding warmth and depth to the music.

Key elements of Romantic performance practice included:

Vibrato: In contrast to earlier periods, vibrato became a constant presence in Romantic performances, enriching the emotional depth and creating a fuller tone that conveyed personal expression.

Flexible tempo (rubato): Performers gained more freedom to manipulate tempo, slowing down or speeding up to enhance emotional impact. Paganini, in particular, was known for pushing the boundaries of rubato, using extreme shifts in tempo and rhythm to heighten the emotional intensity of his performances. His interpretation often involved stretching the tempo to dramatic extremes, which deepened the expressive qualities of his music.

Personal interpretation: Romantic musicians brought their own emotions and individuality into the music. Paganini famously composed his own cadenzas for concertos, allowing performers to demonstrate both technical prowess and artistic personality.

Today, students studying Romantic works focus on shaping long, sweeping phrases and employing a wide range of dynamics to capture the emotional intensity of the music.

20th Century to Today: Innovation and Individuality

The 20th and 21st centuries introduced new techniques and styles, further expanding the boundaries of violin playing. Composers like Igor Stravinsky, Béla Bartók, and Dmitri Shostakovich challenged violinists with non-traditional tonality and innovative sounds, requiring them to adapt and innovate.

Modern violinists must be versatile, blending historical performance practices with contemporary techniques:

Extended techniques: These include playing harmonics, col legno (striking the string with the wooden part of the bow), and using electronics to modify or amplify the sound. These techniques expand the violin’s sonic possibilities, as seen in the works of composers like John Adams and Kaija Saariaho.

Historically informed performance (HIP): Many violinists today specialize in reviving past performance practices, using period instruments or replicas-such as gut strings and wooden bows-to achieve a more authentic historical sound.

Genre versatility: Today’s violinists perform across multiple genres, including classical, jazz, folk, and film music. Violinists like Joshua Bell and Hilary Hahn are celebrated for their ability to bridge classical and contemporary music.

At Marnie Thies Violin Lessons, Marnie encourages students to explore diverse techniques, offering the tools to express themselves authentically across genres-from Bach to Bernstein.

Why Performance Practice Matters

Studying performance practice is more than replicating past styles; it’s about understanding how historical techniques can inspire and enhance musical expression in modern performances. Embracing these practices allows students to deepen their musicianship and broaden their interpretive skills.

Ultimately, performance practice enriches a violinist’s artistry. It provides a solid foundation of technical skill and historical understanding, empowering musicians to create informed, expressive performances. This approach fosters technical expertise while nurturing artistry, allowing musicians to connect with the rich history of music and bring it to life in innovative ways.

