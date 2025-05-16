Havertys Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.32 per share on the common stock and $0.30 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.
About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.havertys.com.
Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Tiffany N. Hinkle
AVP, Financial Reporting
Investor.relations@havertys.com
SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire