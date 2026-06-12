Marathon Petroleum Named to Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices

Key Points

Marathon Petroleum was named to the Dow Jones Best ‑ in ‑ Class Indices based on its performance in the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The company earned a top ‑ quartile ESG score within the North American Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing sector and scored above the industry average across governance & economic, environmental, and social criteria.

The recognition reflects Marathon Petroleum’s continued focus on sustainability, operational excellence and continuous improvement in a changing energy industry.

Marathon Petroleum was named to the annual Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices as a result of its performance on the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Marathon Petroleum earned a top quartile CSA score for the North American Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing sector and scored above industry average in all three score dimensions ─ governance & economics, environmental, and social.

“This recognition reflects Marathon Petroleum’s continued focus on sustainability and operational excellence,” said Andrea Salimbene, Director of ESG Strategy at Marathon Petroleum. “Our sustainability-driven approach supports our relentless commitment to continuously improve as we contribute to an evolving energy industry.”

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. The S&P Dow Jones Indices select companies for inclusion using an industry‑relative sustainability evaluation.



Lima Pipeline Terminal in Ohio

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation

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SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire