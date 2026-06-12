General Atomics, Senate Armed Services Chairman Roger Wicker, Under Secretary of War Michael Duffey, and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Brandon Williams Unveil Advanced Munitions Production Line

General Atomics (GA) announced that for more than 20 years, it has invested over $1 billion in long‑term infrastructure and industrial‑base capacity to strengthen U.S. defense manufacturing. The announcement was made during an event at the company’s Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Tupelo, Miss. Sen. Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joined other senior government officials, military leaders and industry partners to see how GA Electromagnetic Systems (EMS) uses automation and advanced machining to increase output, shorten delivery timelines and support critical defense programs.

Sen. Roger Wicker (left), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joins Under Secretary of War Michael Duffey and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Brandon Williams at GA-EMS’ Mistick Village production complex in Tupelo, Miss., activating an advanced automated manufacturing system supporting U.S. artillery modernization and defense industrial-base growth.

Through federal, state, and industry partnerships, GA-EMS has integrated digital manufacturing technologies, advanced equipment, and technical expertise to rapidly transition defense systems from development into full-rate production for U.S. and allied customers. The facility encompasses over 700,000 square feet of manufacturing space, with additional expansion planned to support future requirements.

“Strong industrial capability does not happen overnight,” Scott Forney, president of GA‑EMS, said. “We invested early in the workforce, technologies and partnerships needed to move innovation from development to production. Those investments have created a production‑ready ecosystem that enables us to respond quickly to customer requirements, accelerate fielding and support sustained defense demand.”

“Business expansions in Mississippi prove that the magnolia state is a great place to invest, create economic opportunity, and rebuild the American arsenal. As the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I’ve seen the importance of building our defense systems right here at home. Peace through strength is made up of American investment, partnerships, and ingenuity. The Made in Mississippi initiative will contribute to the U.S. industrial base for generations to come,” Sen. Wicker said.

During the event, GA-EMS highlighted how long‑term investments in Mississippi are advancing weapons such as Vektrex™, the company’s 155 mm launcher-compatible projectile leveraged for its solution for the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Artillery Projectile (ERAP) program. Within the Manufacturing Center of Excellence, Mistick Village, a highly automated manufacturing complex, integrates robotics, autonomous machining, assembly and systems‑integration capabilities that support Vektrex, ERAP and other precision‑strike programs. These automated manufacturing systems provide the scalable, high‑rate production capacity required as demand grows.

Mistick Village at the General Atomics Manufacturing Center of Excellence includes dedicated machining cells equipped with advanced computer numerical control (CNC) machining tools and automation systems tailored to manufacture Vektrex™ components.

GA‑EMS supports a broad portfolio of defense programs spanning advanced weapons, power and energy systems, naval technologies, and submarine industrial‑base initiatives. Building on the company’s longstanding expertise in nuclear technologies and energy innovation, the company continues investing in the workforce, technologies and operational capabilities required to support evolving defense needs. GA‑EMS’ Mississippi operations help connect that broader portfolio to the skilled workforce, supplier base, and production expertise needed to deliver complex defense systems.

“Mississippi plays an increasingly important role in strengthening the industrial foundation that supports our military,” Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey said. “Investments like these expand high‑skilled workforce opportunities, strengthen domestic supply chains and demonstrate how Mississippi continues contributing to America’s national and economic strength.”

“A strong America requires a strong industrial base,” Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams said. “The capabilities showcased here underscore the importance of investing in our workforce, modernizing our infrastructure and enhancing our production capacity which are necessary to maintain peace through strength.”

About General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA‑EMS) develops innovative technologies to create breakthrough solutions supporting operational environments from undersea to space. From electromagnetic systems, power generation and energy storage technologies, fission energy systems, and space systems and satellites, to hypersonic, missile defense, and laser weapon systems, GA‑EMS offers an expanding portfolio of capabilities for defense, government, and national security customers. GA‑EMS also provides commercial products and services for hazardous waste remediation, oil and gas, and nuclear energy industries. For further information, visit ga.com/ems.

Media Inquiries EMS-MediaRelations@ga.com

SOURCE: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

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