Manifest Capital Partners with KDMG to Form Strategic Media Investment Platform

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Manifest Capital Fund (“Manifest Capital”) and Kaczmarek Digital Media Group, Inc. (“KDMG”) today announced a strategic partnership to form a multi-tiered media investment platform focused on acquiring and scaling high-value entertainment intellectual property (IP) assets across film, television, and streaming.

This partnership unites Manifest Capital’s institutional investment expertise with KDMG’s operational and distribution experience in the global entertainment marketplace. The alliance will provide the financial and strategic framework to pursue targeted acquisitions of independent film catalogs, digital streaming platforms, and related media ventures positioned for long-term growth in the evolving content economy.

“This partnership represents a powerful alignment of creative vision and financial strength,” said Kaczmarek. “Together with Manifest Capital, we’re building a platform designed to preserve, elevate, and expand the independent entertainment landscape.”

“KDMG brings decades of industry expertise, deal flow, and strategic foresight,” said Spartis. “Our partnership will unlock new opportunities to aggregate and monetize valuable IP across multiple distribution verticals.”

The first phase of the partnership includes multiple strategic acquisition initiatives currently underway, including the potential purchase of an established independent film catalog and a direct-to-consumer streaming platform. These transactions represent the foundation for a larger roll-up strategy designed to enhance asset value, revenue diversification, and brand reach across the entertainment ecosystem.

About Kaczmarek Digital Media Group, Inc.

Founded by industry veteran Kyle Kaczmarek, Kaczmarek Digital Media Group (KDMG) is a next-generation entertainment company specializing in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of film and television content across global digital platforms. With a network of direct distribution partnerships spanning leading AVOD, SVOD, and FAST platforms, KDMG provides a full-service pipeline for IP expansion, rights management, and audience growth.

About Manifest Capital Fund

Manifest Capital Fund is a private investment fund focused on strategic media, technology, and entertainment ventures. Backed by a consortium of institutional and private investors, Manifest Capital seeks to identify and finance high-growth opportunities within the evolving digital media landscape, providing both capital and operational guidance to drive sustainable long-term value.

