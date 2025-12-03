Invideo x Kling launch VFX House: Studio-level control, continuity, and speed

Editing control on invideo now with multi-element assembly, camera retarget, and background modification. VFX-studio-level workflow with the Kling–invideo integration.

Invideo launches VFX House, a video engine powered by the all-new Kling o1. This partnership offers creators a production-grade VFX studio at their fingertips for everyday marketing and professional editorial work.

Kling o1 on invideo packs complete production control with multi-shot and face consistency, 3–10s pacing, cleaner edits, and shot-by-shot precision inside invideo’s workflow.

Built on the evolution from Kling 1.0 through 2.5, o1 is engineered for continuity, smarter camera logic, and AI post-production transformations that nail real campaign timelines.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Invideo’s VFX House, powered by Kling o1 brings Nano Banana-style capabilities to video by turning generative video into a controllable production system. Kling o1 brings a reasoning-first VFX workflow that can generate scenes, apply edits, and maintain continuity across every shot.

Teams can now reuse creators and brand assets across campaigns, while VFX House keeps faces and styling consistent across multi-shot edits. Marketing teams can also reshape environments to match seasonal or regional needs. Kling o1’s granular clip-length control reduces manual recuts and aligns outputs with social and ad-specific platform formats. Detailed breakdown in Kling o1 is available here.

VFX House on invideo also offers post-production capabilities such as camera retargeting, motion transfer, and environment reconstruction. Editors can rebuild shot movement, animate stills for dynamic social content, or restyle full scenes to support a campaign aesthetics.

All of this works directly inside invideo, allowing teams to create, refine, and publish production-grade videos. The focus shifts from what the model can do to what creators can achieve: faster versioning, richer storytelling, consistent visuals, and deeper control.

“VFX House brings a true VFX studio to your fingertips on invideo. Powered by Kling o1, it turns ideas into on–brand, production–quality video with coherence, consistency, and the freedom to iterate fast. This is our Power to Play in action, fewer barriers, more creative control, and the ability for every team to move from concept to impact across social, ads, and full campaigns.” — Sanket Shah, Founder & CEO, Invideo

Getting Started With invideo’s VFX House

VFX House, powered by Kling o1, is now live on invideo and ready for teams to use instantly. With zero setup, configuration, or technical workflow, creators can now open VFX House on invideo, select the preset, describe the shot, and generate edits, restyles, and scene transformations.

Invideo is offering free, unlimited access to VFX House for the next 7 days on all paid plans. Teams can explore o1-style outputs, test new campaign ideas, and build production-grade visuals without any additional tools or learning curve.

Create and test Kling o1–style outputs directly on invideo

About invideo

Invideo is a leading AI-first video creation platform that helps teams turn ideas into on–brand content at speed. Invideo provides intuitive tools for generating, editing, and publishing videos across social, ads, and enterprise workflows. Creators and marketers use invideo to reduce production barriers, scale storytelling, and deliver consistent visuals from quick social clips to full campaign assets.

About Kling AI

Kling AI is a company behind state–of–the–art generative video models that enables high–quality creation and post–production using text and image inputs. Teams use Kling for text to video, image to video, and continuity–preserving transformations that produce consistent, campaign–ready visuals at scale.

