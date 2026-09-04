Manatee Chamber of Commerce Names Aginto 2026 Small Business of the Year

Sarasota digital agency recognized for client work and community investment across Manatee County

Aginto – A Digital Agency, Inc., has been named Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented Friday, Aug. 28 at the annual Small Business & Nonprofit Awards at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, where Aginto was selected from a field of 36 finalists.

The Small Business of the Year award recognizes companies that demonstrate business growth, staff development, and sustained investment in the community.

Founded in Sarasota in 2011, Aginto is a full-service digital marketing agency serving companies in the professional services and home services industries throughout the country. The agency’s work spans search engine optimization (SEO), answer engine optimization (AEO), paid media, social media marketing, web design, video & podcast production, and video marketing such as streaming tv ad campaigns.

“We’re usually the brand behind your favorite brands,” said Chris Williams, Founder and CEO of Aginto. “Recognition like this is humbling. It’s also confirmation of something we’ve believed for fifteen years. Businesses don’t have to chase revenue. When we focus on the impact created in our community, the revenue and the growth follows.”

Community investment is built into how the agency operates. Aginto pledges a percentage of revenue to nonprofits, provides pro bono marketing services to local missions, and organizes annual initiatives including a Thanksgiving meals program. Last year, the agency purchased and provided Thanksgiving dinner for 1,129 Manatee and Sarasota county residents in need.

“The award belongs to the team. Every person here shows up for clients who are trying to build something real, and that has been true since long before anyone was watching,” said Tre Alexandrea, Chief Operating Officer.

Aginto also sponsors and supports Chamber programming across the region, including board service with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, and sponsoring award programs with the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

Williams thanked the other finalists in his acceptance remarks, calling them incredible businesses led by amazing leaders.

About Aginto, A Digital Agency

Aginto is a full-service digital marketing agency and Google Premier Partner headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. Since 2011, the agency has helped local and national businesses get found and get chosen through search, paid media, content, video, and AI strategy.

Aginto is located at:

2803 Fruitville Rd, Suite 145,

Sarasota, FL 34237

Phone: (941) 315-8190

Contact:

Chris Williams

Email: hi@aginto.com

Learn more at aginto.com

SOURCE: Aginto – A Digital Agency

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire