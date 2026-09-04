Former All-Pro Ovie Mughelli Discusses Tailgating Essentials for Fall on TipsOnTV

Food and Viewing Upgrades

As college football returns, former All-Pro football player and sports analyst Ovie Mughelli turns his attention to the game-day traditions that bring fans together beyond the stadium. His practical approach helps keep the focus on the excitement, comfort and camaraderie of the season.

WHAT SHOULD FANS KEEP IN MIND

Food is always part of any game-day celebration. From nachos and chili to pizza and hot wings, football fans know their favorite game-day eats can come with a side of heartburn. PEPCID® works fast to tackle heartburn before it sidelines the celebration, so fans can enjoy the foods they love. When surrounded by all those tailgating favorites, it is nice to have an option on hand. It relieves heartburn symptoms by reducing the amount of acid in the stomach and comes in three OTC forms: Original Strength, Maximum Strength, and PEPCID COMPLETE®. But remember, use products only as directed. For more information, visit www.pepcid.com.

A MUST-HAVE FOR THE ULTIMATE FOOTBALL-VIEWING EXPERIENCE

When looking for the ultimate football-viewing upgrade this season, look no further than the official TV partner of the NFL-the TCL Q51K delivers the picture, sound, size options and value that make it the MVP of any tailgate party. For the fast-moving action of football, this TV has a Motion Rate 240 with advanced picture processing that helps the picture stay smooth and clear. The QLED display delivers vibrant color and sharp 4K detail, so whether it is a goal-line stand or a game-winning touchdown, every moment pops off the screen. It is available in sizes from 55 to 85 inches at Walmart. For more information, visit us.tcl.com.

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