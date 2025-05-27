Malibu Jack’s To Debut As Texas’ Largest Indoor Theme Park On June 15

The Ultimate Destination for Thrilling Family Fun is Coming This Summer to North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The countdown is officially on! Five Star Parks, the largest owner and operator of family entertainment centers in America, will officially soft open Texas’ largest indoor theme park, Malibu Jack’s North Richland Hills, on June 15 – bringing thrill rides, immersive attractions, and endless fun under one roof.





“This soft opening marks the beginning of something truly special for North Richland Hills,” said John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star Parks. “Malibu Jack’s isn’t just a theme park – it’s an indoor adventure built for nonstop fun, thrilling attractions, and unforgettable family experiences. From heart-pounding rides to immersive games, every detail has been designed to bring joy, excitement, and connection to visitors of all ages. We’re bringing Texas’ largest indoor theme park to life, and we can’t wait to welcome families, thrill-seekers, and groups to experience the magic of Malibu Jack’s firsthand. This is just the beginning, and we know it’s going to become a go-to destination for fun in the DFW area!”

This 137,000-square-foot adventure oasis will feature everything from 30,000-square feet of indoor go-kart racing to the exhilarating Twist N’Shout spinning roller coaster, Jumpin’ Jacks Drop Tower, and zero gravity Whirlpool ride (the second of its kind in North America). But that’s just the beginning.

Families can hit the lanes with 12 Duckpin Bowling lanes, step into an Under the Sea glow-in-the-dark mini golf adventure, challenge friends to Texas-themed laser tag, and dive into the arcade packed with over 130 games, virtual reality, and the incredible Valo Arena mixed-reality playground, the only virtual reality of its kind in DFW.

And for the young adventurers, Bounce Beach will take excitement to new heights – literally! This massive play area is so big it even has a three-story pirate ship!

Sip, Savor & Socialize

Need a break from the action? The Hang Ten Patio is where relaxation meets refreshment. The self-pour beverage wall isn’t just about beer – it’s also stocked with wine, margaritas, cocktails, and more for guests to enjoy while playing giant beer pong-style games, Jenga, and cornhole.

Join the Surf Board Scavenger Hunt!

The excitement doesn’t stop at the park – Malibu Jack’s is kicking off a Surf Board Scavenger Hunt in June! Follow @malibujacks on Instagram and Malibu Jack’s North Richland Hills on Facebook to spot the locations where surfboards will be hidden throughout the city. Find one, and you could win a free unlimited attractions pass!

Malibu Jack’s North Richland Hills is gearing up for its grand opening later this summer, but the fun starts June 15 with the soft opening.

For more details, high-res images, or interviews, contact Silver Hogue at 214-697-3113 or silver.hogue@hck2.com.

About Five Star Parks & Attractions



Five Star Parks & Attractions is a developer and operator of leading family entertainment centers (FECs), which offer opportunities for families of all ages to escape and play together. Five Star Parks centers benefit from the passion and expertise of leaders with deep experience, and from the financial backing necessary to create long-term success. For more information, visit Fivestarparks.com.

About Malibu Jack’s



Malibu Jack’s operates large indoor theme parks with attractions and games for guests of all ages. Guests of the park can experience go-karts, miniature golf, bowling, thrill rides, kid’s zones, virtual reality attractions, arcade games and more. Malibu Jack’s locations additionally offer group spaces for large corporate events, field trips, birthday parties and holiday events. For more information, visit Malibujacks.net.

*Click here for high-res imagery

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Silver Hogue



214.697.3113



Silver.Hogue@hck2.com