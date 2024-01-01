Backblaze Helps Media Post-Production Leader IDC LA Slash Cloud Storage Costs 75% While Accelerating Client Delivery

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$blze #ActiveArchive–Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, today announced their customer IDC LA was able to achieve a 75% reduction in cost by leveraging Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage as their primary off-site backup solution.





IDC LA needed a scalable, secure, and cost-effective solution for disaster recovery and nearline storage. Their prior cloud vendor was expensive and inflexible, creating challenges in managing large volumes of high-value media. With tight turnaround times and demanding client expectations, they required predictable costs and rapid access to protect both their content and their reputation for security.

“With Backblaze, I know exactly what my costs are going to be, and I can forecast for them,” Ryan Gladden, Director of Mastering & Emerging Technology of IDC LA, said. “For content where we know we need high availability, it’s the right temperature of porridge.”

IDC LA implemented Backblaze B2 as their primary off-site solution for backups generated via their data management platform. Integrated via the Backblaze S3 Compatible API, the system enables nightly backups of irreplaceable client content. Backblaze also serves as a high-availability nearline storage tier, helping IDC LA maintain performance while reducing on-premises load and simplifying data retrieval through their existing digital asset management (DAM).

IDC LA’s success demonstrates how media companies can break free from the cost spiral of traditional cloud providers while actually improving their operational capabilities,” said Laquie TN Campbell, Senior Product Marketing Manager for media and entertainment at Backblaze. “When a post-production facility can cut storage expenses and streamline operations, it not only gains greater freedom to choose the tools that fit its workflows, it also creates the opportunity to pass meaningful savings on to clients.”

The streamlined setup improves operational efficiency, enhances disaster readiness, and provides predictable cost forecasting, while saving 75% compared to IDC LA’s previous solution.

To learn more Backblaze’s solution for IDC LA, please visit: https://www.backblaze.com/cloud-storage/case-studies/idc.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator delivering a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We offer high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com

About IDC LA

International Digital Centre (IDC) is a bi-coastal picture and sound creative post production facility located in the heart of Hollywood. IDC LA has extended support of multi-format video/audio, localization in 40 + languages for product fulfillment and distribution. Founded in 1988, IDC has specialized in creating high-quality content for global distribution in every language and format. IDC’s expertise and exemplary customer service deliver customized solutions to clients, including creative services, post-production workflows, media processing, audio active creation, audio description, deliverables, dubbing services, timed text, quality control, Blu-ray, and DVD authoring. For more information, please go to: http://idc-la.com/.

Contacts

Press Contact:



Yev Pusin



Head of Communications



press@backblaze.com