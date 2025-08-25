Major Hyperscaler Expands AI Processor Production Capacity with Additional Aehr Test Package-Level Test and Burn-in Systems

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced it has received additional follow-on orders for six Sonoma ultra-high-power packaged part burn-in systems from its lead production artificial intelligence (AI) processor customer for packaged part burn-in. This customer is a world-leading hyperscaler delivering computing power and storage to millions of users and organizations globally. These systems will be used for high-volume production test and burn-in of advanced AI processors, and will ship from Aehr’s production facility in Fremont, California over the next two quarters.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are very pleased that this leading hyperscaler has increased its forecast and placed additional volume production orders for our Sonoma systems so soon after last month’s order. These orders demonstrate both the value of our ultra-high-power system for volume production burn-in of AI processors and the growing relationships we are building with customers at the forefront of the AI market. This customer is one of the premier large-scale data center providers developing its own AI processors, and they have already indicated plans to expand capacity for this initial device and add additional AI devices over the next year. We are also engaged with them on future generations of processors to ensure we can support their long-term production needs.

“Hyperscalers like Microsoft (Azure), Amazon (AWS), Google, and Meta are increasingly developing and deploying their own Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) for AI processing to address the unique demands of their massive-scale workloads and gain a competitive edge. These ASICs are designed to be highly optimized for the precise AI tasks that they perform, such as large language model (LLM) inference, image recognition, recommendation systems, and natural language processing (NLP).

“In addition to optimization for specific tasks, hyperscalers are using custom AI ASICs to achieve gains in power efficiency and security while decreasing their reliance on external hardware providers and accelerating their innovation in AI.

“Aehr enables customers to perform production burn-in screening, qualification, and reliability characterization for GPUs, AI processors, CPUs, and network processors directly in package form. Our Sonoma systems deliver what we believe to be the industry’s lowest-cost solution, while allowing customers to seamlessly transition from early reliability characterization to full production burn-in and early-life failure screening. This approach helps reduce costs, improve quality, and accelerate time to market.

“The AI semiconductor market is growing at an extraordinary pace. Strategy and Stats Insider projects the AI chip market, valued at more than $60 billion in 2023, will exceed $600 billion by 2032, representing nearly a 30 percent CAGR. Beyond GPUs for large language models, the industry is rapidly embracing application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for data centers, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and security applications, all of which demand the highest levels of reliability. With our comprehensive portfolio of reliability test and burn-in solutions tailored for AI semiconductors, Aehr is uniquely positioned to capture a meaningful share of this fast-growing market.”

Aehr Test’s Sonoma test and burn-in systems offer significant technological and commercial advantages over other available solutions, and features advanced testing functionality at the “Device Under Test” (DUT) level for substantially lower cost and high performance using state-of-the-art technology, including:

A streamlined architecture with superior footprint optimization, delivering significantly more watts per square foot, often twice that of other systems in the market

Highest Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), as loading, unloading and start of new burn-in run is per device, and avoids “batch” loading and unloading of the chamber

Most efficient movement of devices between JEDEC trays and burn-in socket while removing hundreds of thousands of dollars for extra burn-in boards that traditional burn-in systems require to manage device handling

Dedicated per DUT digital I/O pins for ultimate control and test flexibility versus traditional burn-in systems that share drivers across multiple devices

Precision power delivered directly from supplies next to the devices under test and burn-in conditions, versus bulk power supplies and back planes in traditional burn-in chamber that can cause voltage drops and much less accurate voltages critical to burn-in

Individual dynamic heating and cooling-per-device with independent liquid cooled thermal sockets and control-per-device

Best in class software for characterization and bring-up of devices for qualification and production

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced AI processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr’s new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turn-key provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr’s new and existing customers; Aehr’s ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr’s beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr’s ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr’s recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

# # #

Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems

Vernon Rogers

EVP of Sales & Marketing

(510) 623-9400 x215

vrogers@aehr.com

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Analyst/Investor Contact

tkehrli@pondel.com

jbyers@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire