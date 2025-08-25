Alset AI Announces Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program to Strengthen Balance Sheet for Growth

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”) an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 2, 2025, it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) for approval of the implementation of an early warrant exercise incentive program (the “Incentive Program“) intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 19,999,993 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company held by Warrantholders (the “Eligible Warrants“).

Each Eligible Warrant is currently exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share. Of the 19,999,993 Eligible Warrants, 15,924,572 Eligible Warrants will expire on March 15, 2027 and 4,075,421 Eligible Warrants will expire on March 22, 2027.

The Incentive Program will be valid for a period of 30 days from Wednesday August 27th, 2025 (the “Incentive Program Expiry Date“). The incentive program is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

For each Eligible Warrant exercised on or prior to the Incentive Program Expiry Date by a Warrantholder, the Company shall issue to the Warrantholder one-half of one additional common share purchase warrant (“Incentive Warrants“) exercisable at a price of $0.25 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

“This program is designed with our shareholders in mind,” said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. “By encouraging early warrant exercises, we can bolster our balance sheet in a non-dilutive, shareholder-friendly way while strengthening our ability to fund growth and scale revenues. Utilizing our existing capital structure strategically ensures we are aligned with long-term value creation and well-positioned to execute on our commercial pipeline.”

To be eligible for the Incentive Program, the holder of the Eligible Warrant must complete and deliver an accredited investor certificate to the Company or otherwise the Company must be satisfied that the distribution of Incentive Warrants to such holder would be exempt from prospectus requirements.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high- potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

