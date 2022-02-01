Major And Minor League Baseball Stadiums Hit a Home Run With Quality Game Day Audio From EAW

FRANKLIN, MA, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024 – A range of Major League (MLB) and Minor League (MiLB) baseball stadiums across the U.S. have turned to Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) for their growing audio needs. Busch Stadium,home of the St. Louis Cardinals, andNationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals, acquired the brand’s MK Series, MKD Series and QX Series to elevate their game day audio experiences for fans. St. Louis, MO-based integrator ArchKey Solutions facilitated the EAW upgrades for both MLB stadiums.

A repeat EAW customer, the St. Louis Cardinals stadium utilizes a distributed audio system. The stadium needed to update its aging EAW system and add coverage in additional areas. The MK Series was an ideal choice for use as a distributed/fill system and the QX Series was also well-suited since it is particularly geared toward medium-to-large-sized spaces. The series is also designed for venues that require high power and consistent coverage in compact housing.

“EAW’s product line is unique in that we cover the entire span from short to long throw loudspeakers with multiple horn patterns and weather-protected finishes,” says T.J. Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works. “When you choose EAW, you are getting a complete stadium audio solution with various models and options, all of which is voiced to sound the same, from one supplier.”

The Washington Nationals stadium is similar to the St. Louis Cardinals in that they also had an aging EAW system and needed an upgrade. However, in addition to MK, MKD and QX Series, the space also integrated EAW’s MKC Series for the food and beverage portion of the stadium. These coaxial point source loudspeakers were the perfect fit for this area since they provide exceptional sound in small- and medium-sized spaces.

“EAW loudspeakers get the crowd into the game with low-frequency response and high SPL across long distances. Our ability to do all this with control keeps things out of the reverberate space, allowing everyone to hear and understand what is being communicated,” adds Smith.

EAW’s line of products scales from small to large applications. The brand is used at large professional major league stadiums, but also smaller scale minor league stadiums, such as Day Air Ballpark, home field for the Dayton Dragons. Handled by Integrator New Era Technology, EAW’s MKD Series was installed in the stadium. These full range loudspeakers deliver the high output, broadband pattern control and exceptional fidelity required for mid-sized stadiums and venues.

Most stadiums have distributed systems, where the speakers are placed around the stadium, closer to the fans, and others prefer a scoreboard system, where all the speakers are located by the scoreboard, serving as a single source for all the sound. “Both PA designs are effective and really depend on the sizes, needs and budget of the venue itself,” says Smith. “We are agnostic in the design, so whichever type of system is specified, EAW has a catalog that can service the design approach. We support our clients in providing premium audio, clarity and coverage, from one supplier, using one software and with consistent voicing.”