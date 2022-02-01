DJ and Producer Mike Cerda Crafts Unique Beats With KRK Monitors, Subwoofers, And Headphones

MIAMI, SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 ― DJ, Producer, and Multi-instrumentalist Mike Cerda has been in the music industry for over 25 years. He has worked with various artists and bands such as Shakira, Axwell & Ingrosso, and ChocQuibTown, among others. Cerda’s collaborations with GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY winners, in addition to his role as Musical Director for Maluma, have allowed his influence to reach international heights.

To ensure clear and consistent sound when creating beats in his Miami studio, Cerda relies on the KRK V-Series V6 Powered Studio Monitors, an S10.4 Powered Studio Subwoofer,and KNS 8402 Studio Headphones. For times when he’s crafting arrangements on the road, Cerda calls on the KRK GoAux Mobile Monitoring System.

“I think the most important thing to consider when choosing a pair of speakers is whether they reflect what’s happening and provide transparency of the audio,” says Cerda. “There are a lot of brands that either underrepresent or overrepresent the sound. For me, KRK translates my ideas in the mix exactly how I want.”

Cerda also notes the importance of how his new KRK Subwoofer complements his latest V-Series studio monitors. “I love the combination of my V6 monitors with the 10-inch sub,” he shares. “Even at very low volumes, there is still a great bass presence that translates well in my mixes. Without the sub, I would have to work with higher volumes just to feel the bass.”

A longtime user of KRK, Cerda acquired his first pair of V-Series monitors from a friend and says it was the brand’s aesthetic that initially drew him in. “The appearance of the KRKs is great; I love the yellow cones,” he explains. “The way they look against the brushed metal finish of the faceplate makes the monitors seem almost futuristic.”

Cerda also credits the flexibility of the KRK V-Series as being an important benefit. “It is cool that you can adapt the speakers to any environment that you are working in,” he adds. “They are very easy to use; you can tune them to any room, and they will sound great.”

In addition to his monitors and subwoofer, Cerda praises his KNS headphones for helping him perfect his mixes. “I love the KRK headphones,” he adds. “They are excellent for mixing, but I also use them during recordings as a reference to check my mixes. When I am at my home studio, I use KNS all the time, especially now that I’m a new dad and need to keep the volume low at times.”

Cerda has spent a lot of time touring with Maluma and found himself frequently calling on his KRK GoAuxto produce on the go. “I did not want to have to be isolated in a hotel room, so I would carry my GoAux and use them as a reference when listening,” he explains. “With GoAux, I no longer have to make arrangements to find a studio while on the road; they are easy to travel with and get set up and provide me with a helpful tool for referencing productions and mixes on the go.”

Aside from the features of KRK products themselves, Cerda also finds that the team behind KRK has been instrumental to him. “The support I receive from KRK and [its parent company] Gibson is amazing,” he shares. “I love the Miami team; they are incredible and easy to work with. If I need help with my gear in any way, they are there for me.”

A proud Venezuelan who was born in Caracas, Cerda has been around music his entire life. His musical odyssey began with his grandfather’s influence, a guiding force that introduced him to the world of music. At the age of eight, he embraced instruments like trombone, trumpet, and saxophone, setting the stage for a lifelong passion. While studying geophysical engineering in school, Cerda started a rap/hip-hop band called Cuarto Poder. The band soon became mainstream in Venezuela, which inspired Cerda to switch to studying recording arts in school. Cerda found it enriching to learn the theory of music while getting hands-on practice at the same time. Now, with a wealth of experiences from traveling the world, Cerda immerses himself in his latest projects. He fuses the captivating realms of house music with the diverse influences that have shaped his musical identity while also exploring unique sound and rhythm.