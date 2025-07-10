Magna Terra Discovers Massive Sulphide Mineralization in Boulders and Provides an Update on the Rocky Brook Project in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the “Company” or “Magna Terra“) (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first phase of field work on its recently acquired Rocky Brook Project (“Rocky Brook” or the “Project”), located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick (Figure 1). During field work, the team identified rock float (boulder) samples* of massive sulphide over a strike length of 250 metres that is coincident with an east-west trending airborne conductor between the Restigouche and Murray Brook Deposits (Figures 2 and 3). The two locations of massive sulphide float consist of largely pyrite, pyrrhotite with minor amounts of sphalerite. In addition,1,970 B-horizon soil samples were collected over the Boudreau Brook Trend and 236 rock float and outcrop samples* were collected over the Project area during prospecting and geological mapping. The Company has also compiled significant historical data that has resulted in the identification of the Boudreau Brook Trend – a 15-kilometre-long zone of coincident airborne electromagnetic conductivity and anomalous Cu-Zn-Co rock and soil samples. The Boudreau Brook Trend includes other known occurrences at the Boudreau Brook and Fossil Hill targets, where previous rock grab sampling* has returned 3% Cu and 16.65% Cu and 0.64% Co, respectively as well as highlighting several other coincident geochemical and geophysical targets (Figures 4 and 5).

All soil and rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick and will be analysed for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ME-ICP41). Analytical results are pending and will be reported in a future news release.

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank the Province of New Brunswick for partial financial assistance granted for work on the Rocky Brook Project under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program (“NBJMAP”).

Rocky Brook Project Highlights

The Project covers a 30-kilometre extent of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault system as well as a 40-kilometre extent of favourable California Lake felsic volcanic and sedimentary rocks that are host to the nearby Restigouche, Murray Brook, and Caribou Deposits;

Identification of the Boudreau Brook Trend – a 15 kilometre trend of coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies and historical prospects;

Strategically positioned along strike from Kinross-Puma’s Lynx Zone gold discovery and adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and Murray Brook base metal deposits;

Recent discovery in 2023 of high-grade gold assays from grab samples* assaying up to 5.23 g/t Au over a 400 m area at Fournier Lake;

Previous work at the Fossil Hill Zone has discovered high-grade copper-cobalt mineralization with grab samples* assaying up to 16.65% Cu and 0.64% Co;

Previous work at the Boudreau Brook prospect has discovered copper mineralization assaying up to 3% Cu;

The property covers the Restigouche C-4 and C-5 footwall Cu-rich “feeder” zones where previous historical drilling at the C-4 zone and in hole C-4 that intersected 4.36 m grading 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 6.74% Zn (from 17.3 to 21.6 m). The best intersection in the C-5 area was reported in hole C-5 that intersected 2.06% Cu and 0.57% Zn over 4.5 m (from 51.9 to 56.4 m);

Located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp within the top-tier mining jurisdiction of New Brunswick; and

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the property.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of reconnaissance exploration at our Rocky Brook Project with a highlight discovery of previously unknown massive sulfide mineralization in float along a 250-metre strike length coincident with a geophysical conductor between the Restigouche and Murray Brook Deposits. This is significant early-stage success in this initial exploration program. This area will require additional follow-up exploration to better define the extent and nature of the potential bedrock host to the massive sulphide float. In addition, we have also completed soil sampling largely covering the 15-kilometre-long coincident conductor and Cu-Zn-Co soil and rock samples from previous work at Boudreau Brook. Once we have all the requisite data needed to follow-up on this large target later this summer, we will focus efforts on the area of massive sulphide mineralization and any additional coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies as well as any other areas of interest that we identify through cost effective historical compilation work. We look forward to updating shareholders on the results of this initial work program and sincerely appreciate the financial support of the Province of New Brunswick through the NBJMAP.”

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Prospecting and Geological Mapping

A total of 229 rock float and outcrop samples were collected by Magna Terra staff and consultants that covered three key areas of the Project on a reconnaissance basis.

Restigouche Property – 121 rock samples collected from the Restigouche Property that led to the identification of angular to sub-angular massive sulphide boulders (pyrite, pyrrhotite with minor sphalerite) in two locations along a 250-metre-long trend coincident with an airborne conductor located mid-way between the Restigouche and Murray Brook VMS Deposits (Figures 2 and 3).

Boudreau Brook Trend – Initial follow-up geological mapping, prospecting, and rock sampling at the Boudreau Brook Trend where previous prospecting resulted in the identification of Cu-rich mineralization (chalcocite, malachite and chalcopyrite) in host mafic volcanic rocks (Figure 5). Recent prospecting also identified a zone of VMS style pyrite alteration located at 2 kilometres east and northeast of the Boudreau Brook occurrence. A total of 13 rock float samples collected (Figure 4).

Fournier Lake Gold Trend – A total of 73 rock samples were collected from the area of gold mineralization discovered in 2023 by prospector Tim Lavoie (Figure 6). The area consists of altered gabbro hosted within sedimentary rocks of Simpsons Field and LaPlante formations. Alteration in the host gabbro comprises quartz-iron carbonate-sericite, hematite and trace to 1% pyrite.

Soil Sampling – Boudreau Brook Trend

GeoXplore Surveys Ltd., under contract to Magna Terra, collected 1,970 B-horizon soil samples on a systematic grid over the Boudreau Brook Trend (Figure 4). The soil samples were collected along northwest-southeast trending lines spaced 200 metres apart and 25 metre sample spacing and were designed to cover a 15-kilometre-long zone of coincident airborne electromagnetic conductivity and anomalous Cu-Zn-Co rock and soil samples. The samples were collected to further identify and refine targets for follow-up exploration in 2025.

The Rocky Brook Project

The Rocky Brook Project comprises 18,694 hectares in 58 mineral claims making the Company one of the single largest strategic landholders in this historic mining camp (Figure 1). The Rocky Brook Project is located adjacent to and along strike from the Williams Brook Project, owned by Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross”) and Puma Exploration Inc. (“Puma”), where a zone of high-grade gold mineralization was discovered over broad widths including drill intervals up to 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (refer to Puma’s news release dated September 15, 2021). The Project is located adjacent to a 30-kilometre-long section of the Rocky Brook-Millstream fault and associated McIntyre and Ramsay Brook faults; an important structural zone controlling gold mineralization within the region. The Project also covers volcanic and sedimentary rocks that show strong potential to host polymetallic Cu-Co-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization, adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and the Murray Brook Deposit; the largest undeveloped VMS project in New Brunswick owned by Canadian Copper Inc. (Figure 1).

The Bathurst Camp

The Bathurst Mining Camp is one of the world’s oldest base metal (lead, zinc, copper, gold, and silver) mining districts hosting one of Canada’s largest volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, with the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 Mine having operated for 49 years. The Bathurst Mining Camp is host to over 46 mineral deposits, several of which have been mined, including the Brunswick No. 6, Heath Steele, Wedge, Stratmat, Half Mile Lake, Caribou, and Murray Brook. A total of 136,643,367 tonnes of ore grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu, and 102.2 g/t Ag were mined from the Bathurst Mining Camp (McCutcheon and Walker, 2020**).

Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, adjacent exploration projects, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

Figure 2: A map showing rock and soil copper geochemistry and location of recently collected rock samples at the Restigouche Property.

Figure 3: Field photographs of angular to subangular massive sulphide float from the Restigouche Property.

Figure 4: A map showing airborne conductivity with rock and soil copper geochemistry, location of recently collected soil samples along the Boudreau Brook – Fossil Hill Trend.

Figure 5: Field photographs of outcropping and float showing chalcocite, malachite, and chalcopyrite mineralization within rocks from previous grab samples from the Boudreau Brook occurrence.

Figure 6: A map showing rock and soil gold geochemistry and location of recently collected rock samples at the Fournier Lake Gold Property.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person”, under National Instrument 43-101 – Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

**McCutcheon, S. R., & Walker, J. A. (2020). Great Mining Camps of Canada 8. The Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Part 2: Mining History and Contributions to Society. Geoscience Canada, 47(3), 143-166

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (“Gold Hunter”) for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 30.7% equity interest in Gold Hunter. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project recently retained from Newmont Corp.; a precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project proximal to Cerrado Gold’s operating Don Nicholas Project infrastructure, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

