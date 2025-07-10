Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Approves Early Works Development Plan for the Great Atlantic Salt Project

Atlas Salt Inc. (“Atlas Salt” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) announces that the Minister of the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology (“IET”) for Newfoundland and Labrador has formally approved the Early Works Mine Development, Rehabilitation and Closure Plan (the “Early Works Development Plan”) for the Great Atlantic Salt Project (the “Project”).

Nolan Peterson, CEO of Atlas Salt, stated: “The approval of the Early Works Development Plan marks a pivotal step for the Great Atlantic Salt Project, officially transitioning it to shovel ready. This milestone is a further reflection of our ability to effectively collaborate with local stakeholders to move our objectives forward. With a clearly permitted route, we are positioned for expedited procurement and mobilization. Our structured approach minimizes execution risk, accelerates economic benefits for Newfoundland and Labrador, and strategically prepares Atlas Salt for the construction phase.”

Approval of the Early Works Development Plan authorizes Atlas Salt to proceed with site preparation and surface infrastructure activities. This will enable the Project to advance toward full mine construction, further reduce associated risks, and keep the Project on schedule.

Early Works Scope

The approved Early Works Development Plan includes:

Site preparation and earthworks – clearing, grubbing and grading across the 47 ha Project site.

Access infrastructure – construction of a 1.3 km primary access road from Steel Mountain Road and a 300 m secondary road along the planned conveyor corridor.

Surface support areas – two lay-down yards, temporary offices, lunchroom and wash trailers to service construction.

Water management and environmental controls – catchment ditches, a temporary settling basin, diversion berms, erosion-sediment measures and a comprehensive Environmental Protection Plan.

Foundations and terraces for life-of-mine stockpile pads and equipment staging.

Workforce and economic benefits – an estimated 150 full-time-equivalent positions over the 16-month early-works program, prioritizing Newfoundland and Labrador residents, once the program begins.

Next Pre-Construction Steps

Complete the Updated Feasibility Study (“UFS”) and release its results in Q3 2025, updating the technical basis for project financing.

Finalize project financing subsequent to UFS completion, unlocking procurement of subcontractors, long-lead materials and mobile equipment.

Begin procurement upon project financing close, with contractor mobilization to commence within three months for clearing, grubbing and initial earthworks.

Expand the Development, Rehabilitation and Closure Plan to cover post-early-works construction of the boxcut, declines, and supporting underground infrastructure.

For further information and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andrew Smith, P.Eng., ICD.D, Project Director and General Manager, who is a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt is developing Canada’s next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Jeff Kilborn, CFO & VP Corporate Development

investors@atlassalt.com

(709) 275-2099

