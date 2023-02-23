MacStadium Orka® Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

The arrangement allows enterprise organizations to swiftly and easily purchase and configure Orka Platform subscriptions through a MacStadium private offer via their AWS accounts

Orka Platform by MacStadium on AWS provides an efficient macOS virtualization tool to automate common developer activities, increasing build speed and overall DevOps performance

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—MacStadium, an industry-leading Mac cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider enabling all macOS workloads, today announced its Orka® Platform is now available to purchase through MacStadium and AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).





“Offering Orka Platform in AWS Marketplace provides consumers even greater access to the preferred solution available for orchestrating macOS,” said Tom Schnell, MacStadium senior vice president and chief customer officer. “Orka Platform on AWS streamlines the iOS developers’ build efforts while delivering a seamless buying and billing process.”

Orka Platform enables macOS orchestration and life-cycle management in a cloud environment by leveraging Kubernetes. It is designed to deliver high-performance virtual macOS environments in seconds for everything from simple Xcode builds to fully integrated, complex automated CI/CD pipelines. Orka Platform can simplify and scale macOS cloud environment orchestration, an advantage when all macOS development must be created and tested on genuine Apple hardware — and must meet Apple’s strict standards.

Orka Platform’s disruptive technology provides a software layer that eliminates demanding manual configuration and maintenance on repetitive processes. Orka Platform by MacStadium on AWS differentiates itself by providing an elegant, automated solution, designed to increase overall developer performance and reduce build times.

Because Orka Platform is not vertical-industry specific, it can assist organizations that build and maintain iOS or macOS applications, with simplified and secure orchestration of macOS in a cloud environment. It is the exclusive enterprise-grade virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure on AWS.

Orka Platform is endlessly scalable, providing support as DevOps and development teams at enterprise-level organizations grow. Purchased in AWS Marketplace, it can add a boost to Mac teams that already work on hyperscale cloud providers for non-Mac development and tooling. Orka’s pre-built integrations to popular Continuous Integration (CI) build runners like GitHub Actions, Jenkins, GitLab, TeamCity and more are now capable as part of Orka Platform in AWS Marketplace.

Organizations will reap advantages from the Orka Platform in AWS Marketplace. According to a May 2022 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, “The Total Economic Impact™ of AWS Marketplace,” researchers found organizations enjoyed:

66%-time reduction in vendor search and selection

50%-time reduction in performing invoicing tasks

$2 million savings due to higher overall efficiency

$64,000 savings per new vendor due to improved onboarding processes

New or existing MacStadium customers interested in using Orka on AWS should reach out to MacStadium directly or through their AWS portal.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private cloud and software-as-a-service leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka® (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on popular Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with multi-site operations in the U.S. and EU. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

