Future Technologies Partners with Cambium Networks for Multi-Million Dollar Department of Defense Contract

Private Wireless Network to Enable Private 5G, Edge Computing and Next Generation Use Cases

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, together with partner Future Technologies Venture, LLC (Future Technologies), an end-to-end communications solution provider, announced a new contract with the Department of Defense (DoD) today. The multi-million-dollar contract will provide the DoD with a private wireless network solution for both fixed and nomadic transport network solutions based on the Cambium Networks GDS (Global Defense & Security) products. This Future Technologies solution will provide the critical connectivity for the Private 5G network, edge compute infrastructure and enablement of the mission-critical use cases including connected warfighter, internet of things (IoT), asset tracking, telemetry, instrumentation, and augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR).

“Mission critical applications drive any government project which is why we are very selective about the products we include in our network deployments,” says Peter Cappiello, Chief Executive Officer, Future Technologies. “The products must not only meet government certifications, but they must also be built to last and withstand changing environmental conditions. Cambium Networks’ products are among the industry’s best because they just work—every time.”

“Future Technologies is an innovative and trusted partner, and we are proud to work together to serve the Department of Defense,” says Ryan Peterson, Director Global Defense and Security, Cambium Networks. “Combining Future Technologies’ skills with Cambium’s dependability and ability to withstand environmental challenges enables us to serve governments’ mission critical communications needs.”

Some of the Cambium Networks products utilized in this contract include PTP 700, which provides a high level of frequency agility, with TD90 auto alignment. The PTP 700’s embedded dynamic spectrum optimization (DSO) was also recently updated to further enhance its ability to address electronic counter measures like adversary jamming and interception capabilities.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. www.futuretechllc.com

