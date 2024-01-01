MacStadium Accelerates Growth in Mac DevOps Offerings, Propelling New Enterprise Wins and Expanded Leadership for 2025

The company increases Orka customer logos by 15%, led by software solution innovation, strategic partnerships, and executive leadership to fuel enterprise growth in the evolving Mac DevOps landscape

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—MacStadium, the industry-leading private Mac cloud provider enabling enterprise macOS workloads, today highlighted its major enterprise partnerships and technical innovations over the past year. This momentum underscores MacStadium’s commitment to innovation, customer success and leadership in the Apple enterprise ecosystem as the company prepares for continued expansion in the coming months.





“In 2024, we focused on building the foundation for accelerated innovation and operational excellence. We established new teams, welcomed key personnel and refined our approach to solution delivery,” said Ken Tacelli, CEO of MacStadium. “These improvements position us to deliver our innovative solutions and expertise to additional groups within the Mac DevOps community throughout 2025.”

Innovation in Orka Solutions for Mac DevOps

MacStadium continued to enhance its proprietary Orka product line, delivering features that improve the developer experience and address enterprise needs.

Orka Desktop : A free, local macOS virtualization tool. Orka Desktop is a desktop virtualization program that allows you to create and manage OCI-compliant images of macOS virtual machines locally with an easy-to-use GUI interface and lets teams easily collaborate across machines and in the cloud.

A free, local macOS virtualization tool. Orka Desktop is a desktop virtualization program that allows you to create and manage OCI-compliant images of macOS virtual machines locally with an easy-to-use GUI interface and lets teams easily collaborate across machines and in the cloud. Orka Engine : An enterprise solution allowing mobile app developers, DevOps professionals, QA testing teams, and IT Admins to build custom macOS virtual environments with control, flexibility, and efficiency powered by Mac resources in their own data center or a cloud environment, expanding support for Apple Silicon-based machines.

An enterprise solution allowing mobile app developers, DevOps professionals, QA testing teams, and IT Admins to build custom macOS virtual environments with control, flexibility, and efficiency powered by Mac resources in their own data center or a cloud environment, expanding support for Apple Silicon-based machines. Orka Cluster Updates (3.0 and 3.2): Improvements that introduced Kubernetes-native functionality, OCI-compliant images, Single Sign-On (SSO), and namespace grouping. Scheduled caching capabilities now enable faster image loads during off-peak hours, significantly improving team efficiency.

MacStadium’s expanded Orka product offerings drove a 15% increase in customer logos, showcasing the company’s ability to sustain customer satisfaction while addressing the specialized Mac DevOps needs of new organizations.

Enterprise Customer Wins and Strategic Partnerships

MacStadium added several prominent enterprise customers to its Orka platform. Swift Package Index transitioned from using four bare metal Mac minis to MacStadium’s Orka environment, enhancing the stability and reliability of their macOS build processes. HYPR replaced self-hosted Macs and VMware with MacStadium’s Orka platform, significantly enhancing their macOS development and testing processes. These new partnerships highlight the growing demand for secure, scalable macOS cloud solutions tailored to enterprise needs.

“Thanks to Orka, we now have zero long-running Mac build machines, which means virtually no maintenance and no instability caused by machines running for weeks at a time,” said Dave Verwer, co-creator of Swift Package Index.

MacStadium also strengthened its collaboration with key partners like Citrix, empowering enterprise organizations to deploy Mac VDI seamlessly without capital expenditures. MacStadium’s hosted hardware enables organizations to leverage existing Citrix licenses for macOS. And AWS, enabling Orka’s compatibility with AWS EC2 Mac nodes allows customers to optimize DevOps pipelines, combines MacStadium’s orchestration with AWS’s global infrastructure.

Leadership Expansion for Continued Enterprise Growth and Innovation

MacStadium strengthened its executive team in 2024 with two strategic appointments: Scott Elliott as Chief Revenue Officer and Robert Elwell as Vice President of Engineering. Elliot and his team plan to build a high-performing sales organization to accelerate growth backed by a wealth of experience in enterprise sales. Elwell is reimagining the internal software team to deliver enterprise-grade solutions to development teams with Mac workloads, setting the foundation for further innovation in 2025.

“Our 2024 developments centered on making enterprise Mac development more efficient and scalable,” said Chris Chapman, chief technology officer at MacStadium. “With our enhanced Orka offerings, strategic partnerships and a strengthened leadership team, we are well-equipped to help our customers achieve even greater success in 2025.”

MacStadium continues to deliver enterprise-grade Apple Mac infrastructure with the security, performance, and reliability needed for successful app development on Apple devices.

To learn more about MacStadium and its solutions, visit macstadium.com.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private Mac cloud provider delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka® (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) Platform is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on popular Kubernetes and OCI technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with multi-site operations in the U.S. and EU. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

