Corsair Wins Multiple Prestigious Awards, Chosen by Apple to Support Gaming on Apple Devices as Peripheral Supplier

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) is pleased to be recognized as one of the Top 10 tech companies in several recent consumer reviews including PC Mag’s Best Brands Index Top 10, with the highest Net Promoter Score of any top 25 gaming peripheral brand. The Company is also delighted to announce it received the Best Keyboard Award for 2025 from both The New York Times’ Wirecutter and PC World for CORSAIR’s K65 WL keyboard for gaming and overall usage. The K65 Wireless keyboard was specifically selected by Apple along with CORSAIR’s M75 Gaming mouse as one of the preferred devices used to game on a Mac and is available in Apple stores, with both the PC and Mac versions available at major online stores and through selected resellers.









CORSAIR’s established position as one of the most well-regarded brands in the gaming peripheral space is one of the reasons that Apple chose CORSAIR as a peripheral partner to supply the gamers in its ecosystem.

“This latest recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the gaming industry. We are also thrilled to become a vendor of choice for Apple. This milestone not only validates the quality and appeal of our products but also opens up new opportunities for us to reach a broader audience. We are committed to continuing our journey of delivering exceptional gaming experiences and are grateful for the support of our customers and partners,” said Thi La, CORSAIR’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

About CORSAIR

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

