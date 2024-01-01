Macnica Americas Names Veteran Engineering Executive Nestor Amaya as Vice President of Engineering

SOLANA BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macnica Americas today announced the appointment of Nestor Amaya as Vice President of Engineering. With more than 25 years of experience leading the development of infrastructure and embedded technologies across live media networking, broadcast and ProAV systems, telecommunications, and imaging, Amaya brings deep domain expertise and proven leadership to one of Macnica Americas’ most strategically important and fastest-growing verticals.









Amaya’s broad technical background will strengthen the company’s component-to-solution offering across the full Capture, Process, and Communicate value chain. He will report to Sebastien Dignard, CEO of Macnica Atlantic Region, as he oversees product strategy, engineering roadmaps, and solution delivery across Macnica Americas’ key vertical markets – automotive and mobility, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), broadcast and ProAV, medical and healthcare, and robotics and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

“Broadcast and ProAV is a vertical where technical credibility matters enormously, and Nestor has spent his career building it, developing the media infrastructure systems that the industry runs on and growing the engineering organizations behind them,” Dignard said. “His background spans every layer of what we do: from the sensors and imaging platforms that capture the world, to the compute and processing systems that make sense of it, to the networked infrastructure that communicates results at broadcast scale. That kind of end-to-end fluency is exactly what we need as we deepen our component-to-solution strategy and continue building the ecosystem that helps customers reduce design times, risks and costs.”

Amaya joins Macnica Americas from EVS Broadcast Equipment, a global leader in live media production technology, where he served as Senior Vice President and played a central role in the development and adoption of media infrastructure systems used by broadcasters and live production teams worldwide. Under his tenure, the North American region grew to become EVS’s largest by revenue. That growth reflects both the scale of his team-building and his ability to translate complex engineering capabilities into market momentum in the broadcast and ProAV space.

Earlier in his career, Amaya founded Coveloz Technologies, an engineering firm specializing in field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and system-on-chip platforms for optical transport, media networking, and automotive infotainment systems. He grew the company from a small team to a multi-site R&D organization before its acquisition by Ross Video. Throughout his career, he led R&D organizations with more than 100 engineers, guiding high-performance hardware and software platforms from concept through delivery.

“Broadcast and ProAV has always pushed the boundaries of what’s technically possible: ultra-low latency, uncompressed video at scale, deterministic networking under live production conditions. Those hard engineering problems sit at the heart of the Capture, Process, and Communicate model,” said Amaya. “Macnica Americas has a uniquely deep broadcast and ProAV ecosystem of advanced imaging, powerful compute platforms, and a networking infrastructure to tie it all together. I’m looking forward to helping our teams and partners build on it.”

Macnica Americas enables innovation across robotics, AIoT, automotive and mobility, broadcast and ProAV, and medical and healthcare by delivering solutions built on three core pillars: Capture, Process, and Communicate. The company’s component-to-solution model combines a robust semiconductor line card, an ecosystem of leading technology partners, and an internal library of proven IP to help customers diminish risk, reduce design times, and cut costs – enabling true differentiation in their products.

About Macnica Americas

Macnica Americas is a leader in engineering and fulfillment services, specializing in imaging solutions, semiconductor distribution, and advanced supply chain management. With deep vertical expertise and a global technology ecosystem, Macnica Americas partners with customers and suppliers to deliver integrated solutions that solve complex engineering challenges and accelerate innovation to market. Macnica Americas is a subsidiary of Macnica, Inc., headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Contacts

Media Contact: Carl Dahlberg, Sr. Director of Marketing, carl.dahlberg@macnica.com